“I’m told…” – Transfer insider specifies projected completion date for Kerkez move to Liverpool

Milos Kerkez could be a Liverpool player quite soon, if everything goes to plan.

On Wednesday morning, Fabrizio Romano outlined that Merseyside chiefs plan to hold ‘one more round of talks’ with Bournemouth to get a deal ‘over the line’ for the Hungarian left-back, with personal terms already in place.

The Reds have already reinforced the other side of their defence in recent days by clinching the transfer of Jeremie Frimpong, and they appear to be approaching the chequered flag in their pursuit of another full-back acquisition.

When could Liverpool finalise Kerkez transfer?

TBR Football‘s chief correspondent Graeme Bailey has claimed that Liverpool have agreed a £40m deal for Kerkez, a £5m increase on their initial offer but still £10m less than what the Cherries had been seeking for the 21-year-old, for whom a transaction could be finalised in the coming days.

The transfer insider added: “I’m told that Liverpool have agreed all aspects of a deal for Kerkez – his medical is booked in and they hope the deal will be concluded by this weekend.

“I understand Kerkez is very happy to get the deal done – he was contacted by a handful of rival clubs in the last month, but made it clear he only wanted to join Liverpool.”

Kerkez could rejuvenate Liverpool from left-back

Arne Slot allowed himself a full season to assess the squad that he inherited from Jurgen Klopp, but now that he’s had a year at Anfield, he’s beginning the process of stamping his own imprint on the playing personnel in L4.

Frimpong has essentially come in to immediately take the place of Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back, with Conor Bradley providing strong competition for a starting berth, while Kerkez’s imminent arrival could preface another departure from Merseyside, with Kostas Tsimikas reliably tipped to move on this summer.

An analysis carried out by Matt Furniss of Opta earlier this year (via premierleague.com) detailed the qualities that the Hungarian could bring to Liverpool. It detailed how the 21-year-old is especially adept at making overlapping runs and deliviering open-play crosses, ranking among the division’s most proficient left-backs for those two metrics in 2024/25.

With Andy Robertson’s attacking impact having dwindled over the past couple of years – he’s supplied just four assists in all competitions since the start of 2023/24, having made seven or more in five successive Premier League seasons beforehand (Transfermarkt) – the addition of the Bournemouth youngster would give Slot’s team a fresh impetus from the left flank.

Judging by Bailey’s update, we mightn’t be waiting much longer for Kerkez’s official unveiling as a Liverpool player, assuming there are no unwelcome late plot twists!