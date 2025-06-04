Romano: Liverpool set to hold final talks over next summer signing

(Pictures courtesy of Fabrizio Romano's YouTube channel & Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Liverpool are moving closer to completing our second defensive signing of the summer.

Having already sealed a £30 million deal for Jeremie Frimpong, the Reds are now looking to add Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth – a player who could provide a serious long-term option on the left side of our defence.

According to Fabrizio Romano on X, “Liverpool are prepared to seal Milos Kerkez deal with one more round of talks to get it over the line!”

He added that the agreement is being finalised between the two clubs after personal terms were agreed last week.

“Here we go, soon,” Romano wrote, signalling that the 21-year-old Hungary international could be next through the door at Anfield.

Kerkez set for medical as Tsimikas future thrown into doubt

Kerkez will be seen as a natural competitor to Andy Robertson, offering speed, aggression and technical quality.

The Bournemouth man has also played alongside Dominik Szoboszlai at international level, which could aid his integration into the squad.

If the deal goes through, it would likely spell the end for Kostas Tsimikas, who managed just two assists in 29 appearances last season.

It would also give our boss real depth on both flanks, with the Frimpong arrival meaning Conor Bradley has strong competition to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Northern Irishman, who missed 47 games through injury over the last two seasons, now faces a real fight for minutes.

This is all part of the bigger puzzle as we reshape the squad following our second title in five seasons.

Frimpong in, Kerkez next, Wirtz soon?

Bringing in Kerkez – who scored twice and assisted six times in 41 games four Bournemouth last season – fits the mould of attacking full backs to help sustain pressure and create overloads.

And with links to Florian Wirtz also ongoing, we could be seeing a new-look Liverpool this summer.

Frimpong, who provided 12 assists from right back last season, is already through the door, and a potential Wirtz move may not be far behind.

Milos Kerkez would make it a hat-trick of interesting signings, with plenty of time for further incomings.

You can view the Kerkez update via @FabrizioRomano on X:

🚨🔴 Liverpool are prepared to seal Milos Kerkez deal with one more round of talks to get it over the line! Bournemouth and Liverpool are finalizing the agreement after personal terms in place last week. Here we go, soon. 💣🇭🇺 pic.twitter.com/YTBgYeXzxC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 4, 2025

