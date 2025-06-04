Liverpool baffled by transfer links as Joyce sets record straight on forward

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Speculation over the future of one of our title-winning forwards has once again reared its head this summer — but the club’s stance is now clear.

Paul Joyce of The Times has reported that Liverpool have “received no expressions of interest” in Luis Diaz, and are “not actively looking to sell” the Colombian.

Despite repeated suggestions that Al-Nassr or Barcelona could move for the 28-year-old, who scored 17 times across 50 games last season, the club are said to be “perplexed” by the situation.

Diaz’s versatility proved crucial during our Premier League title-winning campaign under Arne Slot, with the former Porto man regularly playing through the middle and from the left flank.

Barcelona’s sporting director Deco has long admired Diaz, which may cause some unease among out supporters.

More recently, suggestions that the Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr would bid up to €85 million (£71.5 million) helped reignite the speculation.

Luis Diaz’s Liverpool role future is surrounded in transfer rumours

The Colombia international, still has two years remaining on his contract and will turn 29 midway through the coming campaign.

Slot leaned heavily on Diaz throughout his debut season, but the club are not looking to cash in nor to extend his stay at this time.

Barcelona have also considered Marcus Rashford, who has returned to Manchester United after a spell with Aston Villa, with the England international likely to be a cheaper option than Diaz.

This could be another case of agent-led speculation, with the player himself making no public indication that he wants to leave Anfield.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

Liverpool has lost a great – EOTK’s tribute to Willie Stevenson, one of Shankly’s best