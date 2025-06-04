Former Bournemouth figure locked in talks as Liverpool chase £45m defender

(Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Liverpool are deep in negotiations for a £45million-rated defender as Arne Slot looks to reinforce a crucial part of his squad.

Paul Joyce of The Times reports that Liverpool are hoping to finalise a deal for Milos Kerkez, with Bournemouth currently holding firm on their asking price for the Hungary international.

Kerkez has emerged as Liverpool’s first-choice target at left-back, with the club now looking to plan for life beyond Andy Robertson.

The Scotland international is entering the final year of his deal and, despite a strong finish to the season, has turned 31 and is unlikely to remain a long-term fixture under our Dutch head coach.

Kerkez impressed in 41 appearances for Bournemouth last season and already has chemistry with Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai at international level.

His pace and aggressive attacking style are viewed as ideal traits for Slot’s system, with Liverpool convinced the 21-year-old can be developed into a key figure at Anfield.

Kerkez talks led by familiar face in Liverpool transfer department

Richard Hughes, Liverpool’s sporting director, is leading discussions and knows Kerkez well.

It was Hughes who originally brought the Hungarian to the Premier League in 2023, negotiating a £15million deal with AZ Alkmaar during his time at Bournemouth.

He is now speaking with former team-mate and Bournemouth transfer chief Simon Francis in an attempt to reach a compromise.

Bournemouth are refusing to drop their £45million demand, but Liverpool believe the strong existing relationships and Kerkez’s desire to link up with Szoboszlai could swing things in our favour.

Fabrizio Romano has said that final talks are set to take place soon and whilst a deal is yet to be agreed, it’s looking positive.

The left-back spot is one Liverpool have actively monitored for change, especially with Greek international Kostas Tsimikas having to settle for a squad role last season and now 85% likely to leave Anfield.

Kerkez would become Liverpool’s second signing of the summer, following the arrival of Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

Liverpool has lost a great – EOTK’s tribute to Willie Stevenson, one of Shankly’s best