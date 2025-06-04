‘I sense…’ – James Pearce drops exciting Wirtz transfer claim; one thing has ‘massively helped’

Image via Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images and The Redmen TV on YouTube

James Pearce has sounded an encouraging note in relation to Liverpool’s ongoing pursuit of Florian Wirtz.

The Reds have had two bids rejected so far by Bayer Leverkusen, who continue to hold out for a fee in the region of £125m, although the Germany international has repeatedly indicated his desire to join the Premier League champions.

The 22-year-old is currently on national team duty for the UEFA Nations League finals, although it’s expected that it won’t be much longer before a transfer to Anfield is agreed.

Pearce confident that Liverpool will strike a deal for Wirtz

Pearce was speaking on The Athletic’s ‘Walk On’ podcast when he stated his belief that Liverpool will clinch a deal for Wirtz, whose preference for the move has been cited as an integral factor in its anticipated completion.

The journalist said: “David Ornstein reported late last week that a second bid of £109m went in. It wasn’t accepted, but those discussions are ongoing. I sense an expectation from both ends that a compromise will be reached.

“I think it massively helped Liverpool that Wirtz has made it clear to Liverpool that he wants the move to happen. There was a huge expectation that he’d be going to Bayern Munich.

“When we reported the interest, the people I’d spoken to said it was about trying to ensure that Liverpool would be at the front of the queue if he was prepared to move outside of Germany. Clearly, Liverpool have done a magnificent job of selling the project to him.”

Liverpool’s appeal evident in impending Wirtz transfer

With Fabrizio Romano also indicating that the deal is ‘almost closed’ and that the ‘last details’ are now being negotiated, there’s a strong sense that Liverpool are getting ever closer to finally securing the signing of Wirtz.

For one of Germany’s top players to snub a move to Bayern Munich (who this year regained their Bundesliga title) in favour of playing at Anfield shows the massive appeal that Arne Slot’s side can now boast after their romp to the Premier League crown.

Whereas Martin Zubimendi looked set to join the Reds last August before suddenly deciding to stay with Real Sociedad, the Leverkusen star seemed dead-set on getting his big-money switch to Merseyside.

Furthermore, Pearce’s suggestion that the two clubs could reach a ‘compromise’ for Wirtz appears to hint that Liverpool might yet be able to secure the 22-year-old for slightly less than his current club’s asking price, which should help to push through a deal a bit quicker.

Whatever Richard Hughes and his team did to convince the German to opt for the Reds over Bayern deserves massive commendation. Let’s just hope that, once the Nations League finals are out of the way by Sunday night, the Anfield hierarchy can make one more big push which might be enough to clinch the deal.