James Pearce: Liverpool ‘wouldn’t turn down’ the ‘right offer’ for one player this summer

James Pearce has claimed that Liverpool could be open to selling one player in particular this summer if the ‘right offer’ were to come in for him.

The Reds rejected two offers in January for Darwin Nunez, including one from Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr to the tune of £62m that they had been close to accepting, before deciding that they didn’t want to sell mid-season for fear of not being able to find an instant replacement (Daily Mail).

Last month, David Ornstein named the Uruguayan among seven players who could viably leave Anfield this summer, and his colleague from The Athletic has also indicated that the 25-year-old could be allowed to depart before the end of August.

Pearce: Liverpool could sell Nunez for ‘the right offer’

In the latest episode of The Athletic FC Podcast, Pearce was discussing some of those who could be on their way out of Liverpool during the off-season, and he believes that FSG might alter their January stance on the Reds’ number 9.

The journalist said: “I think Darwin Nunez is probably the most nailed-on to leave because it just hasn’t worked out. I think a parting of the ways looks like the best option for all parties.

“Liverpool turned down interest from the Saudi Pro League in January but they certainly wouldn’t turn it down again if the right offer was on the table.”

Will Liverpool part company with Nunez this summer?

Liverpool would realistically be doing very well to recoup the entirety of their initial £64m outlay on Nunez in 2022, but they might still be confident of fetching close to that figure for a player who turns 26 later this month and is theoretically in his peak footballing years.

The Uruguayan was out of favour towards the latter end of the 2024/25 campaign, starting only one Premier League since the beginning of January, and a return of seven goals from 47 appearances was a worrying downturn from the 18 that he bagged in 54 games in the previous season.

Al-Hilal are reportedly interested in bringing the ex-Benfica striker to the Saudi Pro League this summer, and depending on what offer they might put on the table for the 25-year-old, it could just prompt FSG to give it the thumbs-up with a view to signing a replacement.

Ben Jacobs hasn’t ruled out the possibility of Liverpool rivalling Arsenal for RB Leipzig marskman Benjamin Sesko (The Football Terrace), whose return of 21 goals in 3,258 minutes on the pitch in 2024/25 left Nunez in the shade by comparison.

We wouldn’t be frantically shoving the Uruguay international out the door at Anfield, but a big-money offer from an overseas suitor might be too difficult to turn down, considering how tough a time he’s had over the past few months.