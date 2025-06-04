Gerrard quietly names the player he wants in red next season

Pictures via TNT Sports on YouTube

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard has praised Arne Slot’s first season in charge and dropped a pointed comment about one of the top names linked with us this summer.

Speaking with TNT Sports, the former midfielder gave his verdict on our title-winning season and offered subtle encouragement for our next steps in the transfer window.

“The rumours swirling around really good talented players” didn’t go unmentioned — and neither did a name many fans will be hoping is next through the door.

Liverpool transfer rumours swirl after Gerrard names ‘big talent’

Having already seen Jeremie Frimpong arrive from Bayer Leverkusen, Gerrard was asked who he’d like to see at Anfield next.

He replied: “There’s rumour of obviously Florian Wirtz, big talent, done fantastic for Xabi Alonso.”

It’s not the first time Wirtz has been linked to Liverpool, with reports earlier this window claiming a second bid for Florian Wirtz had been rejected by Leverkusen (via Christian Falk).

The 22-year-old German, who played 45 games and produced 31 goal contributions last season, is seen as a long-term solution in the final third.

With the exits of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Caoimhin Kelleher potentially freeing up space and funds, the Reds may now push further in the market.

Reds backed to keep pushing after Frimpong signing

Gerrard’s belief is that we must “fix the roof while the sun’s shining”, suggesting now is the time to strengthen rather than sit still.

Slot has already overseen one major arrival and Gerrard has confidence that more will follow.

“Frimpong’s done, and there’s obviously a lot of rumours swirling… it looks like Liverpool are going to be the team to catch.”

He also pointed to the renewed contracts of Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah as being just as important as any signing.

“These could be the two most important signings of the next three or four years.”

Gerrard’s comments will be echoed by many and suggests more movement is expected at Anfield — and fans will be watching Bayer Leverkusen very closely this summer.

