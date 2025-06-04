‘99% done’ – Sources claim incoming Liverpool deal is now a matter of ‘when’ rather than ‘if’

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images/Getty Images For The Premier League)

Liverpool now appear to be on the brink of clinching their second signing of the summer transfer window.

Jeremie Frimpong’s arrival from Bayer Leverkusen has already been confirmed, and it’s increasingly expected that Florian Wirtz will soon follow him from the BayArena to Anfield.

James Pearce is expecting a ‘compromise’ to be reached between the two clubs for a deal to be done, while David Ornstein has claimed (via The Athletic FC Podcast) that ‘we’re getting towards a conclusion’ on that particular transfer pursuit.

Wirtz to Liverpool is reportedly ‘99% done’

The latter claim has indirectly been corroborated in a report which emerged on Wednesday afternoon.

As per Lewis Steele from the Daily Mail, sources in Germany have claimed that a deal to sign the 22-year-old playmaker is ‘99% done’ in an incentivised package which is set to make him Liverpool’s record signing by some distance.

Wirtz is ‘extremely keen’ to sign for the Reds, and the proposed transfer is now being regarded as a matter of ‘when’ it’ll be completed rather than ‘if’.

Liverpool on course for exceptional start to summer transfer window

Some Liverpool fans will understandably be keeping any celebrations in check until an official announcement is made by the club, having been burned by the sudden collapses of moves for Moises Caicedo and Martin Zubimendi over the past couple of years.

However, as David Lynch rightly pointed out, the big difference with this particular pursuit is that the Leverkusen star is unequivocal in wanting a move to Anfield, while Richard Hughes seems to be far more proactive in this instance than Jorg Schmadtke was in bidding for the Chelsea and Ecuador midfielder in 2023.

The journalist also claimed (via Sports Mole) that a medical for Wirtz could take place in the coming days if the process were to reach that juncture, even with the 22-year-old involved for Germany in the UEFA Nations League finals.

If Richard Hughes manages to get the deal done in the next week, on top of securing Frimpong’s signature already and seemingly closing in on Milos Kerkez as well, that’d send out one message loud and clear to the rest of the Premier League – catch the champions if you can!