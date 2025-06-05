Shocking £250m claim made live on air as Liverpool’s window explodes: Maguire

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans hoping for a summer of serious ambition have been handed a major boost by a leading football finance expert.

Kieran Maguire, speaking to BBC Radio Merseyside, shared an astonishing verdict on our financial situation and what that means for the upcoming transfer window.

According to Maguire: “Liverpool are in an excellent financial position. They didn’t spend very much in the 24-25 season and they have the benefits of Champions League football next season.”

He added that thanks to our newly expanded Anfield and tight financial management, “If they spent £250m, that would not be a problem.”

That’s an eye-watering figure that paints an exciting picture as to what the Reds can do in the current market.

What makes this even more exciting is that Arne Slot has already added Jeremie Frimpong to our squad for £30 million – and we know there’s interest in names like Florian Wirtz, a player for whom Liverpool had a second bid rejected already (via Christian Falk).

With outgoing deals for Trent Alexander-Arnold and Caoimhin Kelleher already bringing in over £20 million, there’s even more space in the squad and on the wage bill.

Liverpool could go big in the transfer market if the quality is right

Of course, Maguire made sure to note that spending big doesn’t mean spending blindly.

“It’s really looking at things from a quality point of view. Are there players out there who they believe can improve the quality of the squad?”

That’s exactly where this becomes exciting.

We know that Liverpool are famed for developing squads methodically – not just stockpiling names – but if a player like Florian Wirtz becomes available, it’s great to know our finances are clearly no obstacle.

We’ve also been linked with Milos Kerkez and may yet have to replace the likes of Luis Diaz, though his possible exit has been rubbished by Paul Joyce.

And with Anfield potentially generating over £100m in ticket sales per season, per Maguire, it’s clear we’ve built a structure where success on the pitch is finally being matched off it.

Expect more incomings soon – and don’t rule out a shock name or two. We can afford them.

