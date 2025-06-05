England international wants dream move but Liverpool must sell first: report

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s long-standing interest in Anthony Gordon remains alive — but there’s one major factor holding us back.

As reported by Fraser Fletcher for TEAMtalk, our move for the Newcastle winger is serious, but it hinges entirely on the future of Luis Diaz.

Gordon, 24, is a lifelong Liverpool supporter and would jump at the chance to join Arne Slot’s side this summer.

But while interest in Diaz from Barcelona and Saudi Arabia has been widely reported, we now know — via Paul Joyce — that Liverpool are “baffled” by the idea of selling and have no plans to sanction a transfer unless a huge offer lands.

David Ornstein confirmed (via The Athletic) Barcelona have already been knocked back, and referenced Manchester United’s £80-100m valuation (via BBC Sport) of Bruno Fernandes as a yardstick being used by the Reds.

Unless we receive a comparable bid for our No.7, Slot will continue to build with the Colombian as part of his title-winning frontline.

Liverpool transfer plans for Anthony Gordon depend on Diaz decision

Gordon’s 12 goals and 11 assists last season underline why we’re tempted, with Fletcher describing him as “an ideal fit” for the high-pressing style our head coach has implemented.

A move last summer was explored due to Newcastle’s financial pressure, and while nothing materialised then, Fletcher now says that if “a few transfer dominos fall into place”, it could happen this time.

The most significant of those is clearly Diaz, whose potential exit could help fund Gordon’s £80m price tag.

Newcastle want to keep him, but PSR concerns could open the door.

And crucially, while Gordon is happy under Eddie Howe, he sees Anfield as a dream destination.

The idea of him donning the red shirt is one that’s been on our radar for a while, and he would bring serious pace and productivity to our wide options.

Whether that happens will now depend on whether we cash in on a player we’ve repeatedly told the market is not for sale.

