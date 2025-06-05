Ornstein: Fernandes twist changed Liverpool’s transfer decision on Diaz

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool are refusing to budge over Luis Diaz’s future – and Bruno Fernandes’ Saudi saga has played a part in why.

According to David Ornstein for The Athletic, we’ve told Barcelona the Colombia international is not for sale despite a fresh approach from the La Liga champions.

That stance appears to have been strengthened by a situation involving Fernandes at Manchester United.

Al Hilal’s recent pursuit of the Portugal international, which ended with him staying at Old Trafford, is said to have helped our recruitment team define Diaz’s value in the current market.

“Diaz was of interest to Manchester City last summer and also has admirers in Saudi Arabia,” Ornstein reported.

“Yet the recent pursuit of Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes, 30, by Al Hilal helped Liverpool establish Diaz’s market price.”

Despite interest from Spain and the Middle East, our No.7 has given no indication of wanting to leave Anfield.

With 17 goals and 8 assists in 50 games across all competitions last season, he played a crucial role in our 20th league title.

Liverpool value Diaz’s output – even with just two years left

The 28-year-old winger still has two years remaining on his deal, but as it stands, we’re comfortable letting him run it down unless a blockbuster offer comes in.

Fenway Sports Group’s Michael Edwards and sporting director Richard Hughes are keen to find a solution, but so far, there’s been no breakthrough on an extension.

The approach reflects a wider shift under our new structure, where players at Diaz’s age will be expected to justify their place with performances – or bring in the sort of bid that allows us to fund an elite replacement.

With Arne Slot widely expected to enter the striker market this summer, we’re yet to fully know how the Dutchman will shape his forward line for next season.

But with Diaz continuing to produce, his place in the squad remains vital for now.

Paul Joyce shared the clubs confusion at the increased interest in the winger and it’s clear an exit was never considered for him.

With a reported £250 million budget ready to spend, we’re not in the need to sell in order to buy this summer.

