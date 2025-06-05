Anfield interest sparks shock Everton reaction as £70m warning issued over England international: report

(Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s centre-back plans could take a stunning twist after local rivals Everton responded fiercely to growing interest in 22-year-old Jarrad Branthwaite.

The left-footed defender is on the radar of several Premier League clubs, including Manchester United and Manchester City, but it’s the Reds’ involvement that would cause the biggest stir on Merseyside.

As reported by Simon Jones for the Daily Mail, Everton are issuing a “hands-off” warning regarding Branthwaite, but are aware that a bid in the region of £70 million would “test their resolve.”

Despite this stance, the club remain under the shadow of Profit and Sustainability Rules, and recent ownership uncertainty may leave the door ajar.

Branthwaite’s desire to play Champions League football is also a key factor.

England boss Thomas Tuchel is said to have “echoed” the view that regular elite-level football is essential for the youngster’s international development – something Liverpool can offer after winning the Premier League in 2024/25.

Liverpool weighing up centre-back options

With Virgil van Dijk the only guaranteed centre-back to stay this summer, Arne Slot may need to reinforce the position.

Ibou Konate, Joe Gomez and Jarrell Quansah have all been linked with exits, and a deal for Branthwaite – despite the rivalry – would make sense.

The 22-year-old fits our model perfectly: young, physically dominant, composed on the ball, and capable of slotting into a high defensive line.

He’s also left-sided, a profile we lack with both Konate and Gomez more comfortable on the right.

With Ben Doak reportedly admired by Everton, a part-exchange deal could be floated to reduce the cost.

That would allow us to protect budget for other key signings, including our high-profile pursuit of Florian Wirtz, who remains a major summer priority.

Our first addition of the summer, Jeremie Frimpong, was secured swiftly for £30m – a sign the club are planning strategically and acting early.

Whether Everton will do business with us remains a major doubt, but Branthwaite’s Champions League ambitions may give us the leverage.

As things stand, the ball may be in Everton’s court – but the pressure is mounting.

