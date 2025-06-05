Liverpool tipped to make emotional Elliott decision after tearful goodbye scenes

Picture via @harvelliott on Instagram

Harvey Elliott’s emotional reaction at Anfield on the final day of the season hinted that we’d seen him in a Liverpool shirt for the last time – but that might not be the case.

The England U21 international, who made just 360 minutes’ worth of Premier League appearances across 18 games this term, was visibly upset on the pitch and later posted a message on Instagram that hinted at a possible farewell.

However, as reported by journalist David Lynch on The Kopite Podcast, we may not be ready to close this chapter just yet.

“Maybe Liverpool do get into a situation where they go to Harvey Elliott ‘can you do us one more year?’ to cover in the forward line and I think he would be happy to do that.”

Elliott could yet become key in Liverpool’s chaotic forward rebuild

With uncertainty around the futures of Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and even Federico Chiesa – who only joined last summer – it’s no wonder Lynch also warned:

“Surely we aren’t going to see a summer where we see four of the six forwards shipped out and then replaced, it will be crazy.”

That’s the chaos our boss Arne Slot now finds himself navigating.

Having already said goodbye to Trent Alexander-Arnold and Caoimhin Kelleher, and added Jeremie Frimpong to the squad, Liverpool could now lean on Elliott as a steady, low-risk option amid the madness.

While Florian Wirtz remains our priority attacking target and a deal could still be on the cards, keeping someone who loves the club and has proven versatile may be wise.

As Lynch suggests, a short-term stay might be the solution.

“They’ve got to be careful really, you can’t sell Jota, Nunez, Diaz and Chiesa, it’s too much really.”

There’s no denying Elliott’s passion for the badge and his commitment to the club he supported as a boy.

If Slot wants him to stay, there’s a strong chance he’ll oblige.

You can watch Lynch’s comments on Elliott via The Kopite Podcast on YouTube:

