Liverpool cult hero could leave after just 466 minutes as La Liga and Serie A clubs circle

Federico Chiesa may be on his way out of Anfield after a frustrating debut campaign, with reports in Spain and Italy suggesting the Liverpool forward is attracting interest from both Atletico Madrid and Napoli.

The 27-year-old Italy international played just 466 minutes across all competitions last season, and while he’s loved on the Kop for his chant more than his contributions on the pitch, his lack of game time has left his Anfield future hanging in the balance.

According to F.J. Díaz via AS, the forward is expected to leave this summer, with the Spanish outlet calling him “a golden opportunity” for clubs seeking experienced attacking reinforcements.

His name is reportedly on the desk of Atletico sporting director Andrea Berta, while Napoli are also keen.

Despite only scoring two goals and assisting twice across 14 appearances, Chiesa still has admirers thanks to his reputation built during his time with Juventus and Italy.

Napoli and Atletico Madrid both interested in frustrated Chiesa

Chiesa joined Liverpool last summer for a modest £12.5 million fee from Juventus (via Sky Sports), but has failed to break into our high-performing attack under Arne Slot.

With Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz already attracting serious interest from other clubs, Liverpool could find themselves reshuffling the entire forward line ahead of our Dutch boss’s second season in charge.

Selling Chiesa would free up wages and potentially allow us to invest in higher-impact targets, particularly with Florian Wirtz still being monitored closely after Liverpool had a second bid rejected for the Leverkusen playmaker (via Christian Falk).

However, if more forwards depart, keeping Chiesa might make more sense than it initially seems.

At present, it’s unlikely we’ll find a better sixth-choice attacker for the role he’s filled.

The Italian will be eager to play regular minutes in order to stake his claim for the 2026 World Cup, and both Atletico and Napoli can offer that.

He still has a contract at Anfield until 2028 (via Capology), and whether he leaves permanently or on loan remains to be seen.

Liverpool are believed to prefer a sale, though his high wages could complicate a deal.

If no buyer emerges, a loan may be the compromise – especially if our outgoing business accelerates.

