“We’re talking…” – Luis Diaz addresses his situation at Liverpool after failed Barcelona bid

Luis Diaz has publicly addressed his situation at Liverpool just a few hours after the club rejected an approach from Barcelona.

On Thursday morning, The Athletic‘s David Ornstein reported that the LaLiga champions had come forward with a bid for the 28-year-old, only for Anfield chiefs to swiftly rebuff it as they rigidly stick by their ‘not for sale’ stance on the player.

The journalist added that, despite the best efforts of Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards thus far (and Paul Joyce’s claim that LFC aren’t actively looking to sell him), there’s been no progress made in negotiations over a contract extension for the Reds’ number 7, who has two years remaining on his current deal.

What has Diaz said about his situation at Liverpool?

Diaz didn’t shy away from speaking about his future at club level during a press conference on Colombia duty this afternoon, and his response wasn’t a straightforward stock answer designed not to rock the boat.

The Liverpool forward told FCF Media (via Pipe Sierra on X): “We are talking with other clubs. It’s normal in the transfer window and we’re looking at the best for us. If they offer us a good renewal or I stay there for the two years [of his current contract], I’ll be happy. Now it’s up to them.”

Diaz putting the ball in Liverpool’s court with bold declaration

Diaz mightn’t see anything untoward about his agents sounding out other clubs with two years remaining on his deal, but his words might send a shiver down the spines of Reds supporters.

He’s insisted that he’s quite happy to stay on at Anfield beyond the expiry of his current contract, and his remark that “it’s up to them” appears to be an attempt to put the ball in FSG’s court to make him an offer which’ll persuade him to put pen to paper on an extension in L4.

The 28-year-old will have seen teammates Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk speaking publicly about their own situations over the past few months as their respective deals inched worryingly towards expiry before they both committed to the cause for another couple of seasons in April.

That duo appeared to put the squeeze on Liverpool with their comments to reporters, and Diaz might be employing a similar tactic by addressing his own future in the wake of Barcelona’s unsuccessful approach for him.

The message from the forward seems to be: “I’m happy to stay, so show me that you truly want me or else I’ll keep my options open”. It’s bold from the player, but he’ll be aware that the Anfield hierarchy have been trying to persuade him to sign a new contract.

Let’s hope that an amicable resolution can be found and that the Colombian will agree an extension to his current deal in the coming months.