Kerkez absence sparks Liverpool speculation after surprise Hungary call

Liverpool supporters have been handed another potential clue in the ongoing chase for Milos Kerkez, as the Hungarian full-back has been ruled out of international action this week – with the reason given leaving plenty of room for speculation.

The 21-year-old was withdrawn from Hungary’s friendly against Sweden, with national team boss Marco Rossi citing a “problem” that will keep him out of the Puskas Arena clash.

The issue wasn’t disclosed in full detail, but the timing – just as reports intensify linking him with a move to Liverpool – is certainly raising eyebrows.

“Milos Kerkez and Barnabas Varga will not be on the pitch on Friday due to various problems,” said Rossi via valogatott.mlsz.hu.

“The Swedes are physically strong… but we also have quality players with whom we can compete.”

It’s not uncommon for minor issues to be used as cautionary cover in friendlies, particularly when transfer negotiations are reaching their final stages.

And that’s exactly what journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed, reporting that we are in the final stages of talks to sign Kerkez this summer.

Romano transfer update matches Kerkez’s surprise absence

Whether this is a case of caution to avoid aggravating an injury or a planned move to complete medical procedures, it certainly looks like something is happening.

Kerkez, who played 41 times for Bournemouth last season, recording two goals and six assists, has long been admired for his relentless energy and ability to combine with attacking midfielders like Dominik Szoboszlai, who he also links up with for Hungary.

With Kostas Tsimikas already 29 and likely facing an uncertain future, and the likes of Luke Chambers still needing more experience to compete with Andy Robertson, the left-back position is one we’re likely to reinforce.

Kerkez’s ability to play high up the pitch, as well as his technical comfort, makes him a great fit for the Dutchman’s attacking system.

Arne Slot has already made his first signing in Jeremie Frimpong, another player with Bundesliga experience and attacking instincts.

That could hint at the type of profile our head coach is prioritising – aggressive, fast, technically sharp and able to recover quickly.

And with a big summer ahead, we’re likely to need depth and quality in every area.

Liverpool have already made Frimpong our first signing of the window

This isn’t the first time our interest in Kerkez has made headlines.

Reports suggesting a deal for Milos Kerkez could be completed this month have only grown stronger after Caoimhin Kelleher’s sale to Bournemouth, a move which could form part of the wider financial puzzle.

There’s no confirmation yet, but if the timing of his absence is anything to go by, we may not have to wait much longer to find out.

