Ornstein: Liverpool reject approach for ‘outrageous’ Anfield ace, would rather lose him on a free

As reported by David Ornstein, Liverpool have placed an unequivocal ‘not for sale’ sign on one player at Anfield amid an approach from elsewhere.

Luis Diaz has been at the epicentre of transfer speculation over a potential move to Barcelona in recent weeks and months, particularly from Spanish sources, but Paul Joyce stated this week that Merseyside chiefs have been ‘perplexed’ by the rumours and that ‘no expressions of interest’ had been received for the 28-year-old.

The latter now appears to have changed, but the stance from FSG is as firm as ever.

Ornstein: Liverpool reject Barcelona approach for Luis Diaz

In an article published by The Athletic on Thursday morning, Ornstein reported that Liverpool have rejected an approach from Barcelona for the Colombia international, telling the LaLiga champions in no uncertain terms that the Reds’ number 7 isn’t for sale.

Diaz is firmly in Arne Slot’s plans for next season and has two years remaining on his current contract, although there’s ‘little expectation of a fresh agreement’ as things stand.

Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards have sought to work towards a new deal for the attacker, but there’s been no progress on that front. Nonetheless, LFC would rather have him see out the remainder of his terms than sell him now, even if it means him leaving on a free transfer in 2027.

Liverpool’s preference is to maximise the Colombian’s performance value at Anfield, unless an offer comes in which’d enable them to sign a replacement of ‘similar or superior quality’.

Liverpool right to rebuff Barcelona’s advances for Diaz

Spanish outlet Sport claimed last month that the Reds would demand roughly €85m (£71.6m) for Diaz if they were to sell him – a price point which’d see the Premier League champions make a tidy profit on a player for whom they paid an initial £37.5m (potentially rising to £50m) almost three-and-a-half years ago (BBC Sport).

When you also consider that the forward will turn 29 next January, pragmatists may argue that it’d make objective sense to accept any offers which’d exceed what was paid for him in 2022, especially if there’s a discernible danger that he won’t sign a new contract at Anfield.

However, with two years still to run on his current deal, and after enjoying a terrific season in which he was Liverpool’s third-highest scorer with 17 goals, we think FSG are right to rebuff Barcelona’s approach and give themselves time to work towards striking an agreement on new terms with the player.

Diaz has earned widespread praise for his performances for club and country over the past year, with Colombian outlet Futbol Red hailing some ‘outrageous’ displays from the Reds’ number 7.

If Hughes and Edwards are no closer to agreeing a contract extension for the forward in 12 months’ time, then it could be worth considering offers for him. For now, though, we’re firmly in favour of LFC’s rigid ‘not for sale’ stance on the player.