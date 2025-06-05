National team official admits Liverpool move is in motion for 22-year-old

(Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s pursuit of Florian Wirtz has taken another step forward after a senior figure in German football admitted we are now actively negotiating with Bayer Leverkusen over a transfer.

Rudi Voller, the German FA’s sporting director, was speaking to DAZN when he confirmed the 22-year-old midfielder’s desire to move to Anfield — and crucially, that talks are already underway.

“It’s no secret that he’d like to go to Liverpool,” Voller said, via Sport1.

“I know the clubs are negotiating with each other. [But with] transfers like this [it’s] often the case that it takes a while until an agreement is finally reached.

“Of course, in the end, you have the feeling it will go through.”

Wirtz is coming off a sensational season in Germany, where he registered 16 goals and 15 assists across 45 matches.

The German international was a central figure in Xabi Alonso’s side as they narrowly missed out on back-to-back Bundesliga titles, finishing second in 2024/25 after going unbeaten the previous year.

Florian Wirtz transfer nears as talks continue with Leverkusen

For us, this is a huge step in what has been a carefully managed negotiation.

The 22-year-old has long been seen as a perfect fit for our next evolution under the 46-year-old Dutchman.

After sealing the Premier League title in his debut campaign, Arne Slot is now shaping a squad built for European dominance, and Wirtz is viewed as the centrepiece of our attacking midfield for years to come.

His ability to play centrally or drift wide — combined with elite end product — makes him a natural upgrade on some of the options that saw relatively limited minutes last term.

The fact that Voller has now publicly admitted talks are ongoing is one of the strongest signals yet that a move is not only possible, but likely.

He added: “Florian Wirtz has proven that he’s a very, very valuable player. Not just for Leverkusen, but also for the national team. That’s why he costs a few euros more.”

It’s no secret Leverkusen are pushing for a club-record fee, and our recent £12.5m sale of Caoimhin Kelleher to Bournemouth is believed to be linked to easing future payments in a potential Wirtz deal.

We’ve already had a second bid for Florian Wirtz rejected (via Christian Falk) earlier this summer, but the tone from Voller now suggests it’s only a matter of time.

There’s no suggestion that personal terms will be a problem, with Wirtz openly discussing his possible shirt number at Anfield already.

This one feels like it’s moving quickly, even if many are still cautious.

And with the international fixtures offering Leverkusen a natural time delay, this deal might not be done this week — but the signs are all pointing one way.

