(Video) Wirtz may have given the game away about Liverpool move with unspoken reply to journalist

Plenty of reliable sources have indicated that a transfer to Liverpool for Florian Wirtz is almost a done deal, and now the player himself appears to have hinted at that being the case.

David Ornstein told The Athletic FC Podcast on Wednesday that ‘we’re getting towards a conclusion’ on that matter, while there have even been claims from Germany that the transaction is ‘99% done’ and it’s now a case of when rather than if the 22-year-old will be unveiled at Anfield.

All the signs point towards the Bayer Leverkusen star replicating the move that his former teammate Jeremie Frimpong made last week, and he’s now given a strong hint that the deal is impending.

Wirtz teases Liverpool move with unspoken reply to journalist

Wirtz opened the scoring for his country in their UEFA Nations League semi-final defeat to Portugal on Wednesday night, and as he made his way out of the Allianz Arena in Munich roughly an hour after the final whistle, he was spotted by Daily Mail journalist Lewis Steele.

As the player passed, the reporter asked him: “Excited for Liverpool, Florian?”. In response, the 22-year-old turned towards where the question had been asked and gave a wink in accompaniment to a slight nod of his head.

Wirtz had already given subtle hint towards Liverpool transfer

Obviously Wirtz was never going to stop and give an extended answer in that scenario, but his unspoken gesture towards Steele has seemed like the strongest clue yet towards a transfer to Anfield being imminent.

He had also appeared to hint at a move to Merseyside earlier in the week when, in response to reports from his homeland that he wants the Reds’ number 10 shirt (currently worn by Alexis Mac Allister), he posted on Instagram: ‘Who says I want the 10? I respect players’.

If the Germany international is excited about joining the Premier League champions, he can feel assured that the feeling will be very much mutual from the club’s supporters, especially after his performance in the Nationalmannschaft’s defeat to Portugal.

Wirtz opened the scoring with a header shortly after half-time and played one particularly inviting pass into the penalty area, along with getting into brief altercations with Manchester-based duo Bruno Fernandes and Bernardo Silva.

Could the transfer be officially confirmed before Julian Nagelsmann’s side contest the third-place match in the Nations League on Sunday afternoon? Millions of Liverpool fans on Mersyside and across the world will have their fingers crossed that it will be so!

