Liverpool set to agree record deal as ‘here we go’ imminent – Fabrizio Romano

Liverpool are reportedly set to complete a record deal imminently.

It’s not Florian Wirtz (yet!), but the Merseysiders have agreed terms with goalkeeper Armin Pecsi.

Arne Slot’s side is set to bolster a goalkeeping department that saw Caoimhin Kelleher depart to Brentford in the current window.

Fabrizio Romano confirms Liverpool transfer

Despite Giorgi Mamardashvili being set to join and, presumably, fill the now vacant No.2 spot, it seems Liverpool have looked to further beef up the position.

Fabrizio Romano jumped on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday afternoon to confirm Liverpool’s impending agreement with Puskas Akademia.

This is understood to be a ‘record sale’ for the Hungarian outfit.

🚨🇭🇺 EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool set to agree deal to sign 20 year old goalkeeper Armin Pecsi from Puskas Akademia. Record sale for the Hungarian club as Pecsi said yes to Liverpool project, final details club to club and all done on player side. Here we go, soon. 🏁 pic.twitter.com/r68VsqqRPQ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 6, 2025

Who is potential Liverpool signing Armin Pecsi?

In the words of reporter Bence Bocsak, Pecsi is considered one of the ‘best young goalkeeping prospects in Europe’.

The 20-year-old boasts some remarkable stats from his time in the Nemzeti Bajnokság (Hungarian top-flight).

🇭🇺 Ármin Pécsi is in Liverpool right now. He travelled to Liverpool earlier this week from Budapest. Set to fly back later today. Liverpool could sign of the best young goalkeeping prospects in Europe. pic.twitter.com/I1MN3SW4xC — Bence Bocsák (@BenBocsak) June 6, 2025

🇭🇺 Ármin Pécsi is one to watch this summer. He’s prevented the most goals (6.5) in the Hungarian top flight and ranks in the top five goalkeepers for save rate (72.44%). He’s also made the most saves in total (91). Nominated for the Golden Boy award alongside the likes of… pic.twitter.com/gmVrUlLklV — Bence Bocsák (@BenBocsak) June 5, 2025

In the 2024/25 campaign, the young shotstopper picked up 36 appearances in all competitions, helping Puskas Academia to a second-place finish in the league.

Liverpool thinking to the future

We strongly suspect that it will be Alisson Becker and Giorgi Mamardashvili competing for a berth in Liverpool’s starting-XI in 2025/26.

That said, we can still be excited about the seemingly significant potential on offer with Pecsi.

We reckon the footballer will probably be loaned out, either back to the Hungarian top-flight or another outfit that can offer him as many minutes and encourage his development in the game.

Having lost a top backup talent in Kelleher this summer, it’s a really aggressive move to double up on the goalkeepers travelling in the opposite direction.

Kudos to Richard Hughes and Co. and we hope we’ll be seeing much more of Armin Pecsi in the years to come.

