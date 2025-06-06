What’s now being said about Liverpool and Rodrygo after May talks – Ben Jacobs

(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

If Liverpool are looking for a potential addition to the forward line this summer, they could do a lot worse than Rodrygo.

There was some speculation that the Brazilian would even be available for an exit from Real Madrid.

The Reds, reportedly, are admirers of the 24-year-old. That said, it remains to be seen whether they’re in the market for winger reinforcements.

Liverpool discussed a move for Rodrygo

It’s worth pointing out that the player himself has yet to have a proper chat with incoming boss Xabi Alonso about what his plans look like.

On that basis, it might be worthwhile for a number of Premier League clubs to first ascertain whether the former Bayer Leverkusen head coach is interested in working with the winger.

Liverpool, intriguingly, discussed Rodrygo back in May, according to a tweet from Ben Jacobs on X (formerly Twitter).

However, it would seem that Arsenal are more concrete than Arne Slot’s men for this particular transfer.

Rodrygo situation remains one to watch this summer. Arsenal interest is genuine, but no approach yet. One of several options Andrea Berta is broadly considering. Other Premier League clubs also discussed back in May, including Chelsea and Liverpool, but no meaningful approach… pic.twitter.com/nXJ2pndKeS — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 5, 2025

At any rate, we’ve currently got bigger fish to fry, with the greatest of respect, whilst the deal to sign Florian Wirtz remains in motion.

Get that done first, then take a long, hard look at the transfer landscape.

How do Diaz, Gakpo & Salah compare to Rodrygo?

It won’t have escaped the notice of commentators that the previously Liverpool-linked Rodrygo is extremely versatile.

His natural position is on the left wing, but he’s been getting plenty of minutes out on the right flank owing to the presence of Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Jr.

It remains unlikely at this stage, but if one of Luis Diaz or Cody Gakpo were to depart this summer, he’s an option worth looking at.

Players xG xG per 90 Goals xA xA per 90 Assists Big chances created Rodrygo 4 0.18 6 4.19 0.18 5 5 Luis Diaz 12.02 0.44 13 4.46 0.16 5 8 Cody Gakpo 7.09 0.32 10 3.77 0.17 4 11 Mo Salah 25.37 0.67 29 9.06 0.24 18 27

The numbers don’t look hugely impressive compared to the figures our senior wingers have put on the board.

But it’s worth bearing in mind that a chopping and changing of position probably won’t have helped here.

His preference for a left wing role would certainly boost his chances of a transfer at Liverpool. Let’s face it, he’s not displacing Mo Salah in the next year or two.

