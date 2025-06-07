‘Maybe my agent has heard…’ – Cody Gakpo responds to reports of Bayern Munich transfer interest

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

In recent days, speculation has emerged linking Cody Gakpo with a potential summer move to Bayern Munich.

As reported by Christian Falk for Bayern Insider, the Liverpool forward is reportedly a transfer target for the Bundesliga champions, while Florian Plettenberg had claimed (via X) that the 26-year-old may be ‘considered a potential departure candidate’ if a ‘suitable offer’ were to be made for him.

Earlier this week, we exclusively reported on Empire of the Kop that Anfield chiefs have set a valuation of €100m (£84.2m) for the Netherlands international but aren’t looking to sell him this summer, despite talks continuing among the Bavarian hierarchy over the possibility of a raid for the ex-PSV Eindhoven winger.

Gakpo emphatically downplays transfer speculation

Gakpo has addressed the speculation over his future when speaking to the media ahead of his nation’s 2026 World Cup qualifier against Finland on Saturday night.

The Liverpool forward played down rumours of a potential move to Bayern, saying [via GOAL]: “I haven’t heard anything about it myself. I’m closing myself off from it. Maybe my agent has heard something, but I’m focusing on myself.”

Gakpo seemingly has no intention of leaving Liverpool, thank goodness

Gakpo’s comments appear to be more promising in terms of staying at Liverpool than those from his positional teammate Luis Diaz in recent days. Amid the Colombian being the subject of an approach from Barcelona, he admitted that his agents are ‘talking to other clubs’ and described such practice as ‘normal in the transfer window’.

There’s certainly no great reason for the Dutch winger to seek a move away from Anfield this summer, particularly after an excellent season in which he scored 18 times in all competitions and played in all 35 Premier League games for which he was available as the Reds romped to the title (Transfermarkt).

An update from Falk for Bayern Insider on Friday offered encouragement from an LFC perspective as the journalist claimed that the 26-year-old ‘could imagine signing a new contract’ on Merseyside, and that the Bundesliga champions are now looking at alternatives who might be available on the market.

Gakpo will surely have been thanking Arne Slot for restoring him to his preferred left-sided role at Liverpool over the past 12 months, having previously been deployed at centre-forward to a less prolific effect in Jurgen Klopp’s final season in charge.

The 26-year-old certainly doesn’t appear to have any intention to move on from Anfield any time soon, and at a time when speculation continues to abound over the likes of Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa, Reds fans must be glad to see our number 18 playind down any possibility of a summer exit.