Ben Jacobs drops Saudi transfer update which could have repercussions for one man at Liverpool

One Liverpool player in particular may have had his attention piqued by news stemming from Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

As reported by The Guardian in recent days, Darwin Nunez had been a potential summer transfer target for Al-Hilal, with the Reds potentially open to selling the Uruguay striker in the coming months.

However, just a few days out from their opening fixture at the Club World Cup, the Riyadh-based outfit appear to have turned their attention elsewhere as they seek to bolster their centre-forward options.

Al-Hilal close in on striker signing

On Saturday morning, Ben Jacobs took to X with a transfer update which could have repercussions for Nunez and Liverpool.

The journalist reported that Al-Hilal have now scheduled a medical for the prospective signing of Victor Osimhen (himself a rumoured target at Anfield last year) and are hoping to finalise a deal with Napoli to secure the Nigerian’s signature by the conclusion of this weekend.

The 26-year-old is the Saudi Pro League club’s ‘top priority’ ahead of the Club World Cup, although a sense of ‘caution’ remains after ’24 hours of twists’.

Al-Hilal have scheduled a medical for Victor Osimhen and are hoping to finalise a deal with Napoli this weekend. Caution remains after 24 hours of twists, but Osimhen is Al-Hilal’s top priority before the Club World Cup. They want the Nigerian striker in Paris today to sign.🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/rHDWmW8Ecw — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 7, 2025

What now for Nunez and Liverpool?

If – as seems increasingly likely – Al-Hilal are to sign Osimhen, where does that leave Nunez and Liverpool?

It’d probably cut off one possible option for the Reds’ number 9, but it wouldn’t strictly guarantee that he’d be staying at Anfield for a fourth season, given the scale of interest in him from elsewhere. Indeed, as reported by Empire of the Kop recently, he’s understood to be seeking a fresh start at a new club.

The Athletic‘s James Pearce reported this week that Atletico Madrid and AC Milan have been monitoring the 25-year-old’s situation, adding that the Premier League champions are expected to ‘raise significant funds’ if they do sell the Uruguay international this summer.

Even though Nunez has endured a tough campaign at Liverpool, scoring just seven goals, FSG should still be able to reap a sizeable fee for him if they are to cash in between now and the end of August.

The ex-Benfica striker has proven that he can make an impact at Premier League and Champions League level, while he’s in the age profile which is generally regarded as being a footballer’s peak years. Also, with multiple clubs still seemingly interest, Anfield chiefs may be hopeful of a bidding war ensuing.

Of course, that’s only if the Reds are actively seeking to offload the Uruguayan, who for all his frustrating moments is still highly regarded by many LFC supporters and has a welcome tendency to come up with decisive late goals (as Brentford, Nottingham Forest and Newcastle will testify!).

Osimhen seems bound for Al-Hilal, but the guessing game over Nunez’s immediate future continues…