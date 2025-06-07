Done deal: Liverpool confirm second summer signing in official club announcement

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images/Getty Images For The Premier League)

Liverpool have today completed their second signing of the summer transfer window.

Two days before the market officially opened on 1 June, the Premier League champions announced the arrival of Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen for a reported fee of £29.6m (The Athletic).

Richard Hughes has also been working on prospective deals for Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez, and the latest addition to the playing ranks at Anfield has now been confirmed.

Liverpool confirm signing of Armin Pecsi

At 5pm on Saturday evening, Liverpool confirmed on their official website that a deal has been agreed for the signing of Hungarian goalkeeper Armin Pecsi.

The 20-year-old has finalised his transfer to the Reds from Puskas Akademia in his homeland, having completed his medical at the AXA Training Centre.

The official announcement came a few hours after Fabrizio Romano had claimed (via X) that the transaction was effectively confirmed.

Liverpool have signed a prodigious young talent in Pecsi

Pecsi mightn’t have been an overly familiar name to many Liverpool supporters prior to his move to Anfield, but he comes to Merseyside with a glowing reputation and an impressive CV for a goalkeeper of his tender years.

Capped five times by his country at under-21 level, he’s been nominated for this year’s Golden Boy award (liverpoolfc.com). He also played 36 times for Puskas Akademia in the 2024/25 season to help them to a runners-up finish in the Hungarian top flight, and he’s represented the club on the European stage in the Conference League.

Journalist Bence Bocsak has hailed the 20-year-old as ‘one of the best young goalkeeping prospects in Europe’, although he’ll likely need to bide his time before making a significant impact for the Reds.

Pecsi could be given a chance to bed into his new surroundings by playing for Liverpool’s under-21 side and/or possibly goining out on loan in the coming months to gain further senior experience before seriously challenging Alisson Becker and Giorgi Mamardashvili for a place in Arne Slot’s XI.

Whatever may happen in the 2025/26 season, we congratulate him on joining the mighty LFC and wish him every success at Anfield!