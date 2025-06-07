‘I wanted to go out…’ – Liverpool player opens up about feeling ‘hurt’ over the past year

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images/Getty Images For The Premier League)

One Liverpool player has opened up about how 2024/25 was ‘the toughest season’ of his career thus far on a personal level.

Arne Slot used 24 players in total during the Reds’ triumphant Premier League campaign, but Tyler Morton wasn’t one of them, having been restricted to just five senior appearances since August (four of which were in domestic cup games).

The midfielder turned 22 last October but, having enjoyed plenty of game-time on loan at Hull and Blackburn in the two preceding campaigns, the season just concluded was one of frustration due to a lack of involvement.

Morton reflects on his ‘toughest season’ so far

Liverpool decided against loaning him out for 2024/25, something which didn’t entirely please the Reds’ number 80.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Morton admitted: “I think it’s been the toughest season mentally for me. Obviously I’ve coped with it very well because I’ve got good people around me, but it’s been very tough. I think I’ve coped with it as well as I possibly could.

“I think when you’re not playing as a footballer who’s as hungry as I am, it does hurt. It’s tough, especially when, in my opinion, I wanted to go out and I wanted to play and I wanted to go on loan and get my game time.

“Having chatted with the manager, having to stay, it could have worked out a lot worse than it did. It probably could have worked out a lot better than it did.”

However, Morton – who’s in the England squad for the upcoming European Under-21 Championship – was still keen to take some positives from the last few months, reflecting: “It’s still been a good season. I’ve still developed and, as you said, I still feel really sharp and really ready to go.”

Morton could find it tough to force his way into Liverpool starting XI

The 22-year-old has never let Liverpool down whenever called upon, with Neil Mellor speaking highly of the youngster’s ‘superb attitude’ in recent months and insisting that the midfielder is now ‘far too good’ for underage club football.

Unfortunately, given the intense competition for places in Slot’s midfield – which is set to rise even further if the prospective signing of Florian Wirtz is completed – the Wallasey native could continue to struggle for first-team minutes at Anfield unless injuries to teammates were to afford him an opportunity to shine.

Morton has had his own involvement in recent months partly curtailed by a shoulder injury, but thankfully he’s now recovered from that body blow and could play a vital role for his country as they seek to retain their European under-21 title.

His future at club level remains uncertain, though, with James Pearce reporting this week (via The Athletic) that the midfielder is ‘expected to leave’ Liverpool in search of a fresh challenge elsewhere.

He’ll be 23 at Halloween but has still made just 14 senior appearances for the Reds. Harvey Elliott (five months younger) has played almost 150 times for our first team, while Ryan Gravenberch (five months older) started 37 Premier League matches in the 2024/25 campaign alone.

When framed in that context, it’s understandable that Morton will feel frustrated at not having more of a part to paly at Anfield and could be forgiven if he were to seek pastures new. Should he choose to depart, we imagine there’ll be no shortage of clubs willing to offer him a regular starting berth.