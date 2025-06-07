Fabrizio Romano has one word of advice to Liverpool fans waiting on Wirtz and Kerkez deals

Images via Fabrizio Romano on YouTube and Pau Barrena and Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

We’re unsure as to whether or not Fabrizio Romano is a fan of Frankie Goes to Hollywood, but he’s turned to one of their song titles with some advice for Liverpool supporters.

Kopites are eagerly waiting confirmation of the prospective signings of Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez, with both players understood to be close to agreeing moves to Anfield, although progress appears to have slowed on that front in recent days.

It’s led to some impatience among a minority of Reds fans on social media, but the Merseyside faithful have been reliably reassured that everything is still on track for the duo to join Arne Slot’s squad.

Romano offers reassuring update on Wirtz and Kerkez

Just after midday on Friday, Romano posted on X: ‘Relax with Florian and Kerkez’, along with a meditation emoji to emphasise his point.

Perhaps sensing that the initial message hadn’t gotten through, he returned to the social media platform five hours later with this advice for LFC fans: ‘Again for Liverpool… relax for both Wirtz and Kerkez. All proceeding in the right direction’.

He’s since shared an update (via his YouTube channel) in which he outlined that Anfield chiefs are set to meet with Bournemouth ‘next week’ to try and ‘close the deal’ for the Hungarian left-back, and that an agreement with the Bayer Leverkusen playmaker is ‘close’ to fruition with just ‘final details’ to be resolved.

Liverpool should get both Wirtz and Kerkez done soon

It’s natural that football fans will be eager for prospective transfers to get over the line rather than being at the ‘almost’ stage for several days, but such transactions don’t simply happen overnight, especially when significant fees are involved.

That’s definitely the case with Wirtz, who’s set to become Liverpool’s club-record signing for a fee in excess of £109m, and Leverkusen are understandably determined to get the best possible deal for themselves if they’re to part with their star player.

What should help for both deals to go through is that the two players are seemingly dead-set on joining the Reds, thus making an 11th-hour hijack from another suitor extremely unlikely, and it appears to be just a matter of sorting out the finer points of their respective contracts.

Kerkez is conspicuous by his absence from the Hungary squad for their matches during this international window, which his coach Marco Rossi put down to a ‘problem’ with the left-back – an interesting way to phrase it, given the ongoing speculation surrounding the 21-year-old.

All we can do is trust in Richard Hughes to get these two impending deals over the line soon. If Kopites were promised at the start of last month that Liverpool would make three new first-team signings by mid-June, they’d surely have been quite pleased with that outcome!