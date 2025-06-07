‘Signed his contract’ – Fabrizio Romano shares lunchtime news of ‘confirmed’ Liverpool arrival

Image via Stu Forster/Getty Images and Fabrizio Romano on YouTube

Fabrizio Romano has shared news of a ‘confirmed’ signing for Liverpool on Saturday afternoon.

Reds supporters are eagerly awaiting white smoke on the ongoing pursuits of Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez, with the transfer reporter urging any Kopites who might be getting impatient to ‘relax’ on that front.

Richard Hughes is still working on those two prospective deals, but the Premier League champions appear to have clinched the signature of a potential star of the future.

Romano shares news of ‘confirmed’ Pecsi deal for Liverpool

Taking to X shortly after midday on Saturday, Romano broke the news of a new arrival at Anfield in the shape of young netminder Armin Pecsi.

The Italian transfer guru posted: ‘2005-born Hungarian goalkeeper Armin Pecsi has signed his contract as new Liverpool player. Exclusive story, confirmed.’

🚨🇭🇺 2005 born Hungarian goalkeeper Armin Pecsi has signed his contract as new Liverpool player. Exclusive story, confirmed. 🔐 pic.twitter.com/Ux7E4zJI5X — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 7, 2025

Pecsi will hopefully challenge for a starting berth at Liverpool in time

The Reds’ goalkeeping department is undergoing a significant reshuffle during the summer transfer window, both in terms of incomings and outgoings.

Giorgi Mamardashvili’s arrival from Valencia will be made official on 1 July, with the Georgian set to be Alisson Becker’s instant backup after the sale of Caoimhin Kelleher to Brentford in an £18m deal earlier this week. Meanwhile, both Harvey Davies and Vitezslav Jaros recently extended their contracts, although one of them could plausibly depart on loan in the coming months.

Hungarian football journalist Bence Bocsak has described Pecsi as ‘one of the best young goalkeeping prospects in Europe’, with the 20-year-old a virtual ever-present for Puskas Akademia as they finished second in Hungary’s top flight in 2024/25 to secure a place in the qualifying rounds for next season’s Conference League.

As per Tribuna, the youngster ‘combines physical presence with technical intelligence’ and has been lauded by coaches for his ‘maturity, decision-making and ability to play out from the back’. His experience of regular first-team football in his homeland should also stand to him, even if it isn’t regarded as one of the foremost leagues in Europe.

The ‘keeper will likely be used at underage level for Liverpool in the 2025/26 season and could then be loaned out for further senior exposure, with a view to potentially being Mamardashvili’s main backup at Anfield (after Alisson leaves) or maybe even challenging for a starting berth on Merseyside.

It mightn’t be the blockbuster coup of Wirtz or Kerkez that many Reds fans are eagerly anticipating, but LFC wouldn’t be signing Pecsi if they don’t envisage him being a genuine asset in L4. It’s a deal which could come to be regarded as a masterstroke in future years!