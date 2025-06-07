From Germany: How much Florian Wirtz will earn at Liverpool amid claims of ‘done deal’

(Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Some Liverpool fans are beginning to get antsy about the proposed transfer for Florian Wirtz, which for the past few days appears to be at a stage of ‘almost but not quite done’.

Reports from Germany in midweek claimed that the deal is ‘99%’ complete, and the player seemed to hint at the likelihood of the move going through with his unspoken response to journalist Lewis Steele after his country’s defeat to Portugal in the UEFA Nations League on Wednesday night.

An update from his homeland indicates that it genuinely is just a matter of time as to when the transaction is made official, while also delving into some of the particulars.

How much does Wirtz stand to earn at Liverpool?

According to Bild, talks are continuing between all relevant parties and an agreement is ‘considered certain’ and regarded as a ‘done deal’.

Wirtz has reportedly agreed a five-year contract with Liverpool which’d see him earn up to €22m (£18.5m) per year at Anfield.

The report adds that ‘it seems possible’ that the 22-year-old will undergo his medical ‘early next week’ once Germany’s Nations League campaign finishes, and once the transfer is formally completed he’ll depart for a holiday before returning to Merseyside for the start of pre-season training in a month’s time.

Wirtz would immediately become Liverpool’s second-highest earner

If these reports from Bild are accurate, Wirtz will pocket just over £355,000 per week at Liverpool, almost triple his current wages at Bayer Leverkusen, and make him the Reds’ second-highest earner behind Mo Salah (£400k-p/w) and just ahead of Virgil van Dijk (£350k-p/w), according to figures from Capology.

That pay packet seems fitting for a player who’s set to become our club-record signing at a cost of more than £100m and who’ll be into his peak footballing years in the latter half of the reported five-year contract.

Claims that the deal with LFC is effectively agreed and that his medical could take place in the coming days might provide relief for Kopites who may have been fearing that the process is taking longer than it ought to and that the whole deal could collapse.

Wirtz’s involvement with Germany this week won’t have completely put negotiations on hold but may have slowed their progress, and once their Nations League fixture against France on Sunday is out of the way, that could leave a clear path towards the transfer being finalised.

Fingers crossed that, by this time next week, we can officially call him a Liverpool player!