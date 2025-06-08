Sky Sports journo just confirmed when Florian Wirtz’s Liverpool medical could take place

(Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Liverpool could soon finalise a deal for Florian Wirtz ahead of the provisional window deadline.

The Merseysiders have been locked in talks with Bayer Leverkusen to iron out the finer details of a nine-figure transfer.

The German international is understood to have his heart set on a move to Anfield after rejecting advances from Bayern Munich.

Liverpool could seal Florian Wirtz transfer next week

Whilst it’s frustrating to witness so much back and forth between the two clubs, you can forgive Leverkusen’s decision-makers for trying to extract the maximum value possible.

With only two years remaining on his current deal, this is most likely the club’s best chance of a securing a figure above the £100m mark for their attacking midfield talent.

Florian Plettenberg at Sky Germany now reports on X (formerly Twitter) that a ‘full agreement is very close’, with a medical a possibility next week. This follows Leverkusen rejecting a third offer of £113m for Wirtz.

⏳🏁 Next week, things could move very quickly for Liverpool/Wirtz. A medical is possible. A full agreement is very close. #LFC 🇩🇪 https://t.co/Snw6DxByzd — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 8, 2025

This has been corroborated by the Daily Mail’s Lewis Steele, who notes that the Bundesliga club is holding out for £118m.

Latest on Florian Wirtz: told Bayer Leverkusen are holding out for fee of ~£118million to do a deal and German club are braced for Liverpool's next offer. Confidence an agreement is very close, Leverkusen haggling over small details and bonuses (achievable or not). #LFC 🔴🇩🇪 — Lewis Steele (@LewisSteele_) June 8, 2025

Welcome to the Premier League, Wirtz?

If there’s only a £5m difference between where Liverpool are and where Leverkusen want them to be, we’d hardly expect Richard Hughes and our recruitment team to baulk at this stage.

Judging by the latest round of reports, it certainly doesn’t seem as if both parties are especially far away from finding a suitable middle ground on terms.

The player himself is ultimately committed to joining and Liverpool have already made it abundantly clear that Florian Wirtz is a key part of Arne Slot’s plans for the 2025/26 season.

If all goes to plan, Leverkusen will get their big payday, and we’ll land a talent who could follow in the footsteps of Mo Salah in being our offensive figurehead for the next decade or so.

All things considered, there’s probably no real reason to panic about our ongoing talks with Wirtz.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile