Not Wirtz or Kerkez: Fabrizio Romano relays ‘decisive’ transfer update coming out of Liverpool

A significant part of staying at the top relies on teams keeping their game-changers.

Liverpool’s Alisson Becker most certainly qualifies as one such player since his move from AS Roma in 2018.

The Brazilian international’s contract is set to expire in 2026, with the club understood to hold an option to extend by a further year.

Alisson played a key role in helping the Reds lift the Premier League title in 2024/25, keeping 10 clean sheets in 28 top-flight games.

Players Premier League games played Clean sheets Clean sheets per game David Raya 38 13 0.34 Matz Sels 38 13 0.34 Jordan Pickford 38 12 0.31 Dean Henderson 38 11 0.28 Ederson 26 10 0.38 Alisson Becker 28 10 0.35

* Premier League clean sheets kept by goalkeepers in the 2024/25 season, via Transfermarkt

Alisson Becker must stay at Liverpool

We see absolutely no reason why our No.1 shouldn’t remain a core part of this Liverpool side for the foreseeable future.

Incoming signing Giorgi Mamardashvili – whom we completed a deal for last year – may have something to say about that in the next two years, of course.

But in the meantime, there is surely not an objective bystander around who can claim any goalkeeper in world football is superior to Alisson at this present moment.

Our shotstopper certainly seems to believe he’s got enough left in the tank to keep contributing at the top level, judging by comments Fabrizio Romano relayed on X (formerly Twitter).

🚨🇧🇷 Alisson on his Liverpool future: “I have one year of contract left and one more year on a club option. They will probably exercise this option”. “I think about what I have in hand, to do a great job. It's a decisive moment in my career, when a World Cup is coming”. pic.twitter.com/u9mo4eWdXe — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 7, 2025

The timeline of succession

As a non-outfield player, it shouldn’t set off alarm bells at the AXA training centre if Alisson Becker is still plying his trade for the club by the summer of 2027. He will, it’s worth pointing out, be only 34 years of age.

However, there is the prospect of a return to his native Brazil being on the cards. Indeed, our beloved shotstopper has already confirmed that he would like to return to former club Internacional at some stage.

“Each one will have their own experience, but I want to return, especially to Inter. I don’t know when it will happen, but I still want to do it at a high level. That’s what I have planned,” the former Roma star was quoted by the Echo.

Perhaps the end of his contract will prompt some serious thinking in that regard, especially with Mamardashvili sure to be eagerly waiting in the wings.

Liverpool have also further secured the future of the goalkeeping role with the signing of highly-rated Hungarian ‘keeper Armin Pecsi.

So, there’s a growing feeling at the club that the position is being very well looked after in anticipation of Alisson’s future exit.

Of course, on our end here at Empire of the Kop, we’re in no rush to see that dreaded day come to pass.

