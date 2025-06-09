Saudi side add two Liverpool players to blockbuster summer shortlist – report

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s transfer window could get even more chaotic, with two key attackers now reportedly on the radar of one of Saudi Arabia’s biggest clubs.

According to Foot Mercato, Saudi Pro League champions Al-Hilal have listed both Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz among their top attacking targets this summer.

The same report also names Viktor Gyokeres, a long-term Liverpool-linked forward, as a player being monitored by the Riyadh-based club.

Diaz, who scored 17 goals and registered eight assists last season, has already been at the centre of interest from Barcelona, as well as Saudi clubs.

Nunez has also been heavily included in transfer rumours with Al-Hilal’s seeming interest adding to the growing belief the man who bagged seven goals in all competitions last season, will probably soon be leaving the club.

The report notes: “Victor Osimhen, Darwin Nunez, Luis Diaz, Jadon Sancho and Heung-min Son are among the players approached by Al-Hilal management.”

Gyokeres links resurface amid Al-Hilal push for high-profile names

Intriguingly, the report states that Gyokeres, who has already been linked with a move to Anfield this summer, is being “actively followed” by the Saudi giants.

The Portugal-based Swede scored 54 goals in all competitions for Sporting Lisbon last season and is widely expected to make a move this window.

Whether Liverpool step back into the race or allow Al-Hilal to pursue Gyokeres remains to be seen — but the fact we’re now indirectly involved through overlapping transfer targets keeps the situation worth watching.

There’s no indication at this stage that we’re willing to part ways with either Diaz or Nunez, but it’s no coincidence that the pair are attracting interest.

If either were to leave, it would surely prompt a major reshuffle in the attacking department — and perhaps bring a name like Gyokeres back to the fore.

Al-Hilal’s plans are grand, but they may find we’re not easily persuaded — especially after a season that brought us Premier League glory under Arne Slot.

