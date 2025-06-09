‘There will be…’ – Journalist issues Liverpool transfer prediction amid ‘statement of intent’ claim

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

If the summer of 2024 was one of major off-field transition at Liverpool Football Club, 2025 could well see a significant changing of the guard in terms of the playing squad.

Last year saw the end of the Jurgen Klopp era at Anfield and the arrivals of Arne Slot as head coach and Richard Hughes as director of football, with on-field acquisitions kept to a minimum.

However, with the Dutchman having now had a year to assess the players that he inherited from his predecessor and the club already confirming the addition of Jeremie Frimpong, we could start to see the 46-year-old applying his own fingerprints to the squad in L4 over the coming weeks.

Andy Hunter’s Liverpool transfer prediction

On Monday, The Guardian published a round-up of the transfer state of play at all 20 Premier League clubs, with Andy Hunter highlighting that a deal for Milos Kerkez is ‘close’ to fruition and that Florian Wirtz will be a record signing at Anfield ‘whatever the final sum proves to be’.

However, the reporter concluded his summary of Liverpool’s likely off-season activity by stating: ‘There will be several exits to help fund a statement of intent this summer.’

The Premier League champions have already spent £29.5m on Frimpong and are expected to submit an improved offer of £118m for Wirtz (Bild), while Bournemouth left-back Kerkez is reliably projected to cost around £45m if the Reds manage to sign him.

That could see a cumulative outlay of more than £180m, and even with 10% of that figure being recouped from Caoimhin Kelleher’s sale to Brentford, it seems almost certain that more players will leave Anfield this summer in order to achieve a closer balance to the scales.

Which players could leave Liverpool this summer?

More than half of Slot’s current squad have been linked (to varying degrees of reliability and regularity) with potential exits this year, and while obviously the majority of those will stay put, a few could plausibly be on the move between now and the end of August.

Darwin Nunez could be one of the more probable departures from Liverpool, with Al-Hilal continuing to pursue the Uruguay striker as well as fellow South American forward Luis Diaz (Foot Mercato).

Federico Chiesa is another whose future has been the subject of doubt, while other sporadic starters such as Kostas Tsimikas and Harvey Elliott might also bid farewell to Anfield in the summer transfer window.

A certain level of turnover is to be expected, but FSG must also be careful not to allow for too many exits at once, given the ever-increasing importance of a strong and deep squad in this era of elite footballers being asked to potentially play up to 70 matches a year for club and country.

We’re expecting more of a steady evolution at Liverpool this summer than a drastic revolution.