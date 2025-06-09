What one Spanish outlet just said about Tchouameni and Liverpool

(Photo by Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans have been told to keep an eye on one of Europe’s elite midfielders — but not for the reason we might’ve expected just a few weeks ago.

With the Reds prioritising movement at left-back and up front in the coming weeks, the emergence of Aurelien Tchouameni as a genuine summer option is both surprising and potentially seismic.

FourFourTwo reports that Liverpool have been given the green light to make a move for the Real Madrid midfielder, who could be available for as little as £59 million — down from the £68.3 million fee he joined the Spaniards for in a six-year deal in 2022 (via Marca).

Spanish outlet Fichajes claim that Madrid could now sanction a departure, despite the 25-year-old still being regarded as one of the best young defensive midfielders in the world.

That shift in stance is believed to be down to new boss Xabi Alonso having an excess of elite options in midfield — with Eduardo Camavinga, Jude Bellingham, and even Trent Alexander-Arnold all possibilities through the middle next season.

Tchouameni, who has also filled in at centre-back under Carlo Ancelotti, now looks like a surplus option in a squad overloaded with talent — and that could finally reignite our long-standing interest.

Arne Slot won’t be prioritising a No.6 – for now

Despite the potential discount and profile, defensive midfield is not currently a top concern for Arne Slot, with Liverpool instead seeming to be more focused on left-back and attacking additions.

We’ve already seen movement on both fronts, with Milos Kerkez stepping away from international duty amid heavy links to Anfield, and both Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz continuing to be linked with Saudi Arabia – both scenarios which could prompt further business.

It’s also worth noting that Ryan Gravenberch’s strong performances last season in a deeper role will have shifted perceptions internally, as well as the presence of Wataru Endo and Stefan Bajcetic, making the French international less of a necessity than he was three summers ago.

Still, if a player of Tchouameni’s calibre truly is available for less than £60 million, it’s difficult to imagine Liverpool won’t be at least tempted — particularly if his situation deteriorates further post-Club World Cup.

His versatility, age and pedigree would make him a valuable addition to our Premier League-winning squad, even if his arrival isn’t considered urgent.

Florian Wirtz’s arrival looks very much to be part of this summer’s masterplan, and should that deal take shape, a further midfield reshuffle may be a step too far for our budget.

With the Madrid man expected to travel to the United States for Real’s Club World Cup campaign, this is one to revisit — but the signs are pointing towards late-summer movement, if at all.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

Liverpool has lost a great – EOTK’s tribute to Willie Stevenson, one of Shankly’s best