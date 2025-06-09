Wirtz’s first Liverpool training and debut date leaked by Bild

Florain Wirtz (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images) Anfield (Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans will be desperate for any insight into whether we’ll see Florian Wirtz at Anfield, and the German outlet Bild is now giving us exactly that.

According to Phillip Arens and Axel Hesse, Florian Wirtz has agreed a long-term contract until 2030.

The report states the 22-year-old attacking midfielder will join us for the first training session on July 7, just in time for pre-season preparations with Arne Slot.

Wirtz is also expected to make his debut in the friendly against Preston North End at Deepdale on July 13, before heading on the Asian tour where we face AC Milan in Hong Kong (July 26) and Yokohama F. Marinos in Japan (July 30)

What Wirtz’s arrival means for Liverpool’s summer build-up

By revealing both the start date of July 7 and the debut fixture, Bild have effectively given us a full timeline for Florian Wirtz’s integration into Arne Slot’s squad.

Event Date First training July 7 Preston debut July 13 Asian tour start July 26 & 30 This makes it clear when we can expect to see Wirtz in red, which adds much-needed clarity to a window full of rumours and lofty speculation.

With both Jeremie Frimpong and Armin Pecsi already through the door and both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Caoimhin Kelleher departing, our transfer business is progressing at a pace.

Bringing in a creative German No. 10 with 16 goals and 15 assists last season signals that the club is serious about reinvesting the success of our Premier League-winning campaign.

This confirmation of dates allows us to finally move beyond the ‘will he/won’t he’ narrative and start building anticipation ahead of the start of pre-season.

With confirmation of the figures for our fourth bid for Florian Wirtz, this timeline does seem to add weight to the opinion that it’s a matter of when a deal is agreed – not when.

