Elliott comments highlight Arne Slot challenge this summer

Pictures via HaytersTV on YouTube

Harvey Elliott has opened up about his Liverpool future and admitted he’ll need to “reflect” on whether staying at Anfield is the right decision for his career this summer.

The England U21 international, who scored five goals and provided three assists last season, only started a handful of games in the Premier League despite being fit and available throughout.

Speaking to HaytersTV, Elliott said: “It’s just a situation that me and the team have to have a conversation about because I’m coming into an age now where I’m 22, I’m going to be 23 next season.”

“I don’t really want to be wasting years on my career because it’s a short career. You don’t know what’s going to happen.”

Our No.19 spoke candidly about the tough reality of being on the fringes of a title-winning team under Arne Slot, despite feeling ready to make an impact.

“I thought PSG [first leg] was kind of a high for me… I thought it was an opportunity for me to get a start and showcase what I can do… but the boss is the boss.”

Frustration with minutes as Liverpool weigh attacking changes

With Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa all linked with potential moves away from Liverpool this summer, the club will be wary of losing too many key options in one window.

That might work in Elliott’s favour – particularly if Chiesa’s situation changes or if Liverpool open the door for Diaz to join Barcelona, something which continues to be discussed in Spain.

Still, the former Fulham youngster is clearly aware that time is ticking.

“I need to reflect. I need to see if I’m content in doing what I’m doing,” he added. “Nothing makes me want to leave. I love the club… But most importantly, it’s just about what’s best for my career.”

His desire to play more will put pressure on our boss ahead of pre-season, especially with midfield selection already under scrutiny, and with our interest in Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez adding to competition across the pitch.

You can watch Elliott’s comments via HaytersTV on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile

Liverpool has lost a great – EOTK’s tribute to Willie Stevenson, one of Shankly’s best