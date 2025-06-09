Hungary release Milos Kerkez statement that will delight Liverpool fans

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Hopes for fresh blood at left back have been well-covered already, but this new development could signal when we land our next option.

Milos Kerkez wasn’t in Hungary’s squad against Sweden and won’t join the squad in Baku, officially due to “private reasons”.

The full statement (via the Liverpool ECHO) states: ‘Milos Kerkez left the men’s A-team training camp in Telk for private reasons, so he will not travel with the team to Baku, the venue of the match against Azerbaijan.’



Given the volume of transfer talks around the Bournemouth defender, it won’t take much for people to link this update to a probable move to Anfield.

But timing couldn’t be more telling. It lines up with Fabrizio Romano’s claim that Liverpool and Bournemouth are in the final stages of a £40–45 million transfer (via Alex Crook).

That kind of synchronicity between player absence and fee agreement is rarely coincidental—it speaks volumes that we could be reaching a crucial point in these negotiations.

Prepping for Merseyside: Kerkez’s role in our plans

Arne Slot is clearly reshaping the squad, and that starts with signings capable of pushing incumbents like Andy Robertson to new heights.

Expectations for Kerkez to compete with the captain of Scotland are high, given his pace, attacking style and defensive ability.

His nomination to the Premier League Team of the Season is proof of his mettle and explains the Reds’ interest in his signing.

Attribute Kerkez Robertson Tsimikas Age 21 31 29 PL Apps 24–25 38 33 18 Assists 6 1 1 Goals 2 0 0 He can add new life to ageing options and adds variety to our options, it feels like a proactivei decision to compete with Robertson and likely spells the end for Kostas Tsimikas at Anfield.

What’s next for Liverpool?

Romano has urged fans to “relax”, with the next steps being the clubs finalising fee details, then medicals and contract signings.

With Kerkez stepping out of international duties, it seems the stage is set, if not already in full swing, ahead of another confirmed transfer in the early stages of this window.

Framing this all alongside the looming Florian Wirtz move, it’s starting to look like a perfect summer start for Arne Slot’s new-look side.

