Leicester move for former Liverpool favourite after brutal Besiktas decision – report

A player who gave everything in a Liverpool shirt could now be heading back to England, according to reports from Turkey.

Former Reds midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been linked with a return, with Leicester City making an offer, as reported by fotomac.com.tr.

The report claims that Besiktas, who signed the 31-year-old in August 2023, are ready to move the former England international on due to his wages after manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer “cut his ticket.”

“English team Leicester City has made an offer for Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, whose ticket was cut by Solskjaer at Besiktas and whose management wanted to let go due to his annual salary,” the outlet claims.

“The management will make things easier if the player reaches an agreement with the English representative.”

Oxlade-Chamberlain spent six years at Anfield and made 146 appearances for us in all competitions, scoring some crucial goals along the way and playing a vital role in our Premier League and Champions League-winning squads under Jurgen Klopp.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could be returning to England

While a return to Anfield isn’t on the cards, it would be fantastic to see the ex-Southampton and Arsenal man back in English football.

Injuries hampered his time with us, but no one could question his effort, mentality or quality when fit.

If this move to the Championship side does go through, we may not see him at Anfield again next season – but if we do, he’d no doubt get a deserved warm welcome.

This news follows the confirmed exits of Trent Alexander-Arnold to Real Madrid and Caoimhin Kelleher to Brentford, both of whom were part of our most recent title-winning squad.

We’ve already started shaping the future under Arne Slot, with Jeremie Frimpong and Armin Pecsi joining the ranks.

The former Feyenoord coach looks to be building on the foundations of a brilliant debut season.

As for Ox, we wish him nothing but the best. A player who won it all and left with his head held high.

