‘First contact’: Liverpool braced as 25-y/o opens transfer talks; he’s ‘open’ to move

Liverpool have set a solid example to the rest of the Premier League with their dealings in the market in recent years.

Yes, the Reds have come under fire for a perceived unwillingness to spend big to compete with the financial might of Manchester City.

However, their pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen playmaker Florian Wirtz should now put any such debate to bed.

The Merseysiders are not only prepared to put their money where their mouth is, but also break a club record in doing so.

That said, this doesn’t hint at the abandonment of Liverpool’s commitment to sustainability. Arne Slot’s men will still be required to engage in some selling to fund further spending.

The Saudi Pro League is interested in Darwin Nunez

It will come as no surprise to fans that the Saudi Pro League is taking a long, hard look at Darwin Nunez.

At 25 years of age, the Uruguayan striker fits perfectly within the league’s refreshed target parameters. It’s out with the old and in with the new, so to speak, with Saudi outfits now focusing on players either in their prime years or yet to enter this desired stage.

More to the point, Andy Hunter at The Guardian has confirmed that Liverpool are somewhat open to selling Nunez.

On that note, Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna has now claimed on X (formerly Twitter) that Al-Hilal have made ‘first contact’ with the Liverpool man’s camp.

🚨🔴🇺🇾 #PL | ❗️Darwin Núñez is open to join Al-Hilal ➡️ First contact established in the recent hours with his entourage ✅️ Still waiting to an official offer @footmercato pic.twitter.com/kL4OkWB4hD — Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) June 9, 2025

This follows an earlier report from Foot Mercato asserting that both Nunez and Luis Diaz form part of a shortlist of top attackers.

Why selling Nunez suits Liverpool

Look, we’ve all massively enjoyed watching Darwin Nunez at Anfield. The former Benfica hitman’s brand of unrefined chaos was undoubtedly exciting to witness in Jurgen Klopp’s last two seasons in charge.

Unfortunately for the centre-forward, he’s looked a little exposed in Arne Slot’s more technically demanding system.

Even more terminally, as far as his Liverpool career is concerned, Nunez has come under fire for a lack of goals and, at times, limited work rate.

Five Premier League goals scored – in amongst 14 goal contributions in all competitions in 2024/25 – in 1,118 minutes simply isn’t good enough for a Liverpool striker.

Players Premier League goals scored Premier League goals per 90 Minutes per Premier League goal Mo Salah 29 0.77 116 Alexander Isak 23 0.75 120 Erling Haaland 22 0.72 125 Bryan Mbeumo 20 0.53 171 Chris Wood 20 0.6 149 Yoane Wissa 19 0.58 154 BREAK Darwin Nunez 5 0.4 223.6

In fact, a rate of 223.6 minutes for every Premier League goal puts our No.9 behind:

Matheus Cunha (173)

Luis Diaz (185)

Jorgen Strand Larsen (186)

Jean-Philippe Mateta (190)

Cody Gakpo (194)

Joao Pedro (195)

Justin Kluivert (196)

Brennan Johnson (198)

Kevin Schade (209)

Raul Jimenez (209)

Liam Delap (218)

Danny Welbeck (212)

The Mo Salah reality

In Nunez’s defence, the team is built to get Mo Salah on the ball in dangerous areas (and cutting down the Egyptian’s commitment to defensive duties).

Nonetheless, we don’t think this is a good enough excuse for a footballer who’s now had three seasons at Liverpool.

We’re not expecting a striker to replicate the Egyptian’s numbers, which are ludicrous in of themselves. But we need more.

