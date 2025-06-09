The real reason why Liverpool have seen minimal movement in Florian Wirtz transfer

(Photo by Pau Barrena/Getty Images)

There’s been plenty of back and forth between Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen in recent days.

The Merseysiders have seen multiple offers for Florian Wirtz rebuffed by the German outfit.

To the former Bundesliga champions’ credit, they’ve been keen to stick to a valuation of €150m (£126.5m).

Why Florian Wirtz deal may be taking more time than usual

For starters, it’s perfectly normal for there to be a prolonged negotiation period around a transfer of this magnitude.

Wirtz will more than likely end up being a generation-defining signing for Liverpool, not to mention one that will cost quite the pretty penny.

Richard Hughes and Co. will want to make sure that we’re not being absolutely fleeced, and Leverkusen’s decision-makers will, quite reasonably, want to ensure they’re extracting maximum value.

Some delays may also be put down to the fact that Germany has been celebrating a national holiday, Pfingstmontag (Whit Monday).

Liverpool look set to complete the transfer

For what it’s worth, Florian Wirtz still looks like a transfer Liverpool will complete this summer.

It’s encouraging that Germany’s biggest tabloid, BILD, reported when the German international is expected to link up with Liverpool for team training in pre-season.

If we’re at this stage of negotiations and already picturing him taking instructions from Arne Slot, it’s safe to say we’re on the home straight.

Indeed, the same reliable German outlet has reported that Leverkusen are braced for another improved bid from Liverpool for Wirtz.

This should be closer to the Bundesliga side’s ideal valuation, standing at €140m (£118m) and being inclusive of a fixed fee and add-ons.

We’re also quite keen to see the 22-year-old wearing the famous red shirt and joining Mo Salah & Co. in training, but it looks like we may have to wait a few days longer!

