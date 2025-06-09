Agent confirms contract length as Liverpool transfer completed

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s newest goalkeeper signing is already planning for next season at Anfield, according to his agent – who has confirmed the 20-year-old will remain with us and not go out on loan.

Armin Pecsi arrived from Puskas Akademia for £1.5 million (via The Athletic) following a breakthrough campaign in the Hungarian top flight.

He made 30 appearances for the runners-up and has earned international recognition with Hungary’s U21s.

But while we’ve seen talented youngsters come in and immediately head out on loan, it seems that won’t be the case here.

Speaking to M1 in Hungary, agent Matyas Esterhazy confirmed: “Armin will be at Liverpool next season, this was one of the most important links in our decision.”

That suggests the club see the teenager as someone worth developing in-house.

It could mean involvement in the domestic cups or a potential role in Europa League group stage matches, depending on what Arne Slot decides.

Liverpool made their plan clear for Pecsi

While the initial fee is small, Liverpool are clearly backing the 20-year-old.

His representative added: “We chose Liverpool because they outlined a professional plan that we can identify with, and Armin is a very intelligent, patient and ambitious player.”

The agent also claimed we were not alone in chasing the Hungarian: “He had several options to choose from, and I think he made the right decision.”

He went on to call Pecsi “one of the most valuable goalkeepers in the world in his age group”, while praising the Reds for recognising his talent.

That’s a big statement and only adds to the sense of expectation around the new arrival.

With Caoimhin Kelleher now at Bournemouth following a £12.5 million exit, we needed to replenish our depth behind Alisson Becker.

And although Giorgi Mamardashvili will be arriving for pre-season too, this could be the season for Armin to make his mark in the academy.

The decision to keep him at the club also hints that the former Feyenoord coach might trust him as a third choice stopper for this season.

It may not be the first team but we can expect Pecsi to be part of the group this season.

