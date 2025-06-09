England legend recommends Liverpool player to join one particular Premier League club this summer

(Photos by Jan Kruger and Carl Recine/Getty Images)

One Liverpool player has been advised to consider joining a fellow Premier League club this summer after struggling for game-time over the past year.

Harvey Elliott has already played nearly 150 times for the Reds’ first team despite only turning 22 last month, although he was restricted to just two starts in our triumphant top-flight campaign and played a mere 360 minutes of league football in 2024/25 (Transfermarkt).

Although David Lynch has suggested that our number 19 could be persuaded to stay at the club for at least another season (The Kopite Podcast), the player has ominously said that he doesn’t want to be ‘wasting years’ in his career as he approached a potential crossroads.

Pearce talks up theoretical move from Liverpool to West Ham for Elliott

Stuart Pearce has claimed that the ex-Fulham youngster hasn’t been ‘played enough’ over the past couple of years and made the case for him to consider returning to London – although not to his former club.

When the idea of Elliott joining West Ham was floated on talkSPORT Breakfast, the former England defender replied: “Right every day for me, on both counts. The player needs to play.

“When [Jurgen] Klopp left, he said: ‘I should have played Harvey Elliott a bit more’. That was one of the statements he made. He identified the talent of him and identified that he didn’t play him enough. He hasn’t played enough this year once again. I think that would be a good move for both parties.”

What should Liverpool do with Elliott this summer?

The 22-year-old is a player who poses a genuine transfer dilemma for Liverpool as to whether they should stick or twist.

He’s proven that he can make a decisive impact when called upon (see his late winner away to Paris Saint-Germain in March), and he’s someone who Arne Slot will no doubt appreciate having in his squad when the Reds are in the midst of a condensed run of fixtures next term from their involvement in four competitions.

However, when even someone who loves playing for LFC as much as Elliott has publicly acknowledged that he might need to move on if he doesn’t get regular game-time – and when he could viably fetch a substantial transfer fee given his age, ability and homegrown status – it may give FSG some food for thought this summer.

If our number 19 is to depart, it must be to a club where he’d be a guaranteed starter when available. West Ham could therefore be a plausible option (especially if Lucas Paqueta were to leave), although there are more stable clubs that the 22-year-old could join than the Irons, who endured a tumultuous 2024/25 campaign in which they swiftly dispensed with Julen Lopetegui and made no discernible improvement under Graham Potter.

Should a decent offer come in for the attacking midfielder (from a club where he’d likely start most weeks) and he’s open to the move, there could be grounds to consider cashing in on him.

Our preference, though, would be for Liverpool to hold onto a player who’s proven that he can contribute decisively and could be invaluable to call upon if (as seems inevitable) injuries decimate our squad in the harsh, hectic winter months.