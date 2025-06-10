‘How?’ – Diego Simeone can’t help but link ‘extraordinary’ player with Liverpool transfer

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MARCH 10: Diego Simeone, Manager of Atletico Madrid speaks to the media during an Athletico Madrid Press Conference at Anfield on March 10, 2020 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. Atletico Madrid will face Liverpool FC in their UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match on March 11, 2020. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Diego Simeone has heaped huge praise on Atletico Madrid star Julian Alvarez and has admitted he’s not surprised clubs like Liverpool are interested in the Argentinian.

The World Cup winner left Manchester City to join the side from the Spanish capital last year and hit 29 goals in 54 appearances last term (across all competitions).

This has sparked rumours that the 25-year-old could be on the move again this summer – with the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal, amongst others, rumoured to be showing interest.

“Everything is logical, I can’t imagine any other scenario,” Simeone told La Nacion (via Liverpool Echo). “Julian is 25 years old, he’s an extraordinary player, with hunger, with enthusiasm, with humility, with work, with goals, with hierarchy.

“How could everyone not want him? And Barcelona, PSG, Arsenal, Liverpool… the best have to want him.

“And for us, Atletico fans, it should be a source of pride that everyone wants him. Why? Because he’s ours.

“And since he’s ours, we have to take care of him. We have to help him feel happy.

“How will he feel happy? By winning. And to get there, we all have to give 110%.

“And not just for him, of course, but for everyone.”

There has been on and off interest from Liverpool in the Argentine.

It was reported last month that Alvarez’s agent was set to sit down and hold talks with representatives from Anfield – but there’s yet to be any further developments on that front.

The Premier League champions are instead focused on securing the signing of Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen and Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth.

Whether Alvarez will re-emerge as a target for Arne Slot’s side remains to be seen.

The ex-Man City man would not come cheap – with transfermarkt valuing the attacker anywhere in the region of €100m.

Would it be a wise move for Liverpool?

Alvarez pretty much guarantees goals when he’s in the starting XI.

He has scored 119 goals in 279 appearances throughout his senior club career as well as a further 57 assists – stats that prove he makes things happen at the top end of the pitch.

Slot achieved Premier League success during his debut campaign on Merseyside without starting many games with a proper recognised No.9 – instead relying on the likes of Luis Diaz down the middle and goals from our wide men in the form of Mo Salah and Cody Gakpo.

The Atletico No. 19 would offer a different dimension to our frontline and would thrive off the service from compatriot Alexis Mac Allister as well as Dominik Szoboszlai, Wirtz (hopefully) and Salah to name a few.

There’s no concrete reports suggesting we’re interested in the forward as things stand, but he’s certainly a player we’d love to see in a Red shirt and it remains to be seen what business will be done when the transfer window reopens on June 16.