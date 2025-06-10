(Video) Dominik Szoboszlai scores superb goal for Hungary during ‘classy’ performance

Dominik Szoboszlai scored the winner for Hungary earlier today as they defeated Azerbaijan 2-1 away from home.

The Liverpool midfielder, who captains his nation, threw in a ‘classy performance’ according to journalist Bence Bocsak (via his page on X) with the former RB Leipzig man completing the most passes (74), most recoveries (10) and creating the most chances throughout the game (7).

The 24-year-old had a superb campaign for Arne Slot’s side as the Reds lifted their 20th Premier League title, scoring eight goals and registering a further nine assists from midfield (across all competitions).

His energy was missed when he was absent from the side but there’s still a feeling that there’s more to come from our No.8 in the coming seasons.

His performance for his nation earlier today, albeit in an international friendly, was impressive and his best bits were compiled together in a clip shared by @sbzcomps on X.

We’re looking forward to the dynamo getting another solid pre-season under his belt and seeing how he can further develop under the watchful eye of Slot and Co. next term.