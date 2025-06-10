‘Set for medical’ – Fabrizio Romano finally confirms news Liverpool fans have been waiting weeks to hear

Liverpool have now got a verbal agreement in place over a deal to sign Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen this summer.

The Reds have been trying to reach an agreement over the transfer fee for the German international for the last couple of weeks with the player himself keen to join Arne Slot’s side.

Fabrizio Romano has now confirmed the 22-year-old is set for his medical and the signing of his contract in the very near future, as per his page on X, after a package of €150m was agreed with the Bundesliga side.

The agreed fee contradicts claims that the Premier League champions were not willing to increase their offer to meet Leverkusen’s asking price and anxiety may have been creeping in amongst some Kopites due to the amount of time it was taking to reach an agreement, but Romano has now quashed those concerns with his late night update.

Wirtz will become the second player to join Liverpool this summer, and the second to be signed from Leverkusen, after Jeremie Frimpong’s switch to Anfield was confirmed last week.

The playmaker scored 16 goals and registered 15 assists for his side last term (across all competitions) and arrives on Merseyside as one of Europe’s hottest prospects.

Milos Kerkez, the Bournemouth defender, is also believed to be closing in on his move to Liverpool in what has been a very productive few weeks for Slot and Co. in the transfer market.

Check Romano’s update below: