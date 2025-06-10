Liverpool in ‘final round of talks’ as Richard Hughes closes in on third summer signing

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans have been reasonably confident that Milos Kerkez will be linking up with Arne Slot’s men for some time now.

Even Andy Robertson has publicly commented on the Hungarian international’s likely impending arrival.

The Merseysiders have already recruited a replacement for now Real Madrid star Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back.

It remains to be seen whether the Reds will look to further bolster the backline with the signing of a centre-back. The position is understood to be of interest to Liverpool’s recruitment team, but completing deals for Kerkez and Florian Wirtz is, understandably, the biggest priority.

Fabrizio Romano confirms Liverpool are closing in on Milos Kerkez

Expect this deal to be completed imminently, judging by Fabrizio Romano’s latest update on the matter.

The CaughtOffside columnist jumped on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday afternoon to confirm that we’re set to engage in a ‘final round of talks’.

The fact that Bournemouth have already secured a replacement in Adrien Truffert, as corroborated by Sky Sports, clearly indicates a direction of travel here.

🚨🏁 Milos Kerkez to Liverpool remains matter of (short) time, with final round of talks taking place very soon. The deal won’t be completed today but soon #LFC will meet again with Bournemouth to get it done. Truffert will be his replacement at Bournemouth, as reported. 🍒 pic.twitter.com/deECyRXylI — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 10, 2025

Further to the point, one might reasonably suspect that Milos Kerkez’s decision to leave Hungary’s training camp (for ‘private reasons’) has something to do with a pending move to Liverpool this summer. Though this has yet to be confirmed for certain.

Who else have Liverpool recruited?

Beyond Jeremie Frimpong, we’ve also secured a third-choice goalkeeper in Armin Pecsi.

The Hungarian shotstopper joins from Puskas Akademia for a fee of £1.5m.

Kerkez offers a welcome refresh at left-back

There’s not a doubt in our minds that Andy Robertson should be kept on at Liverpool for the foreseeable future.

The Scot did raise a few concerns with performances in the 2024/25 campaign. However, a sharing of responsibilities in the upcoming season should enable Arne Slot to capitalise on the fullback’s experience when required without encouraging a vulnerability on the left flank.

Naturally, of course, we suspect that Kostas Tsimikas will be permitted to seek a move elsewhere ahead of Kerkez’s arrival.

