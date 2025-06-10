‘Would have loved to’ – Agent of ex-Liverpool icon weighs on Anfield return rumours

The agent of former Liverpool favourite Dirk Kuyt has ruled the Dutchman out of the running to become Arne Slot’s new assistant.

Former Everton defender Jonny Heitinga vacated his role as Slot’s assistant recently when he was announced as the new head coach of Ajax.

It means the Reds boss, who guided Liverpool to their 20th league title last term, is tasked with finding a suitable replacement this summer.

Kuyt however, will not be the man to fill the void, following an update from his agent Rob Jansen.

“No, it will be a different assistant coach. That would have been great for him,” Jansen told podcast KieftJansenEgmondGijp (via Metro).

“The assistant of Liverpool will be someone else. It would have been great for Dirk.

“He would have loved to go to Liverpool. Assistant there is of course a serious level.”

The former Netherlands international spent six years on Merseyside after joining the club from Feyenoord in 2006.

The 44-year-old won one League Cup during his time at the club but became a huge favourite amongst Kopites for his endless work rate and brilliant attitude whenever in a Red shirt.

Kuyt is currently in charge of Belgian outfit Beerschot and despite their relegation from the top-tier last season, our old No.18 is expected to remain in his current role heading into the new campaign.

Had the ex-Red been out of a job at the moment then maybe this could’ve been the ideal role for him – but it’s credit to the Dutchman for sticking with Beerschot as they aim to return to the Belgian top-flight at their first attempt.

What’s next for Slot and his team?

The Premier League champions will commence their preparations for the 2025/26 campaign when a number of players return to the AXA Training Centre on July 8.

A clash with Preston North End then follows on July 13 before the Reds head to Asia for further friendlies against AC Milan in Hong Kong and Yokohama F. Marinos in Japan.

The final friendly is a double header clash with Athletic Bilbao at Anfield on August 4 – six days before we take on Crystal Palace in the Community Shield.

So far the only signing announced by Liverpool is that of Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen.

The club continues to be strongly linked with Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez amongst a few other names as Slot and Co. seek to bolster their squad ahead of another huge campaign.