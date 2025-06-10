Report: Liverpool to demand £70m for ‘incredible’ title winner who FSG are prepared to offload

(Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

Liverpool have named their price for one player who they could be open to selling this summer.

Amid the Premier League champions’ pursuit of Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez, there’s also likely to be a few exits from Anfield prior to the end of August, with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Caoimhin Kelleher having already departed since the conclusion of the 2024/25 campaign.

The Athletic reported on Tuesday that Merseyside chiefs would be willing to entertain offers for Kostas Tsimikas, Federico Chiesa and Darwin Nunez in the transfer window, and a price tag has now been set for the latter.

Liverpool set £70m asking price for Nunez

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool will demand a fee of £70m+ for the Uruguay striker, matching the value of a planned transfer offer from Al-Nassr in January that the Reds made clear they would rebuff as they didn’t want to sell him mid-season.

However, the 25-year-old is now ready to leave Anfield after losing his place in Arne Slot’s preferred XI, having started just one Premier League match in 2025, although he remains a popular figure at Anfield.

With several clubs understood to be circling for our number 9 amid ‘high tension’ to meet the cut-off for the FIFA Club World Cup, LFC are set to insist upon a fee in excess of what the Saudi Pro League outfit were prpeared to bid five months ago.

Liverpool right to set such a high price for Nunez

Nunez might’ve fallen out of favour somewhat at Liverpool and endured a difficult season in which he scored just seven times in 2,038 minutes on the pitch (once every 291.14 minutes), but the Reds are justified in setting a price tag of £70m for him.

An overall return of 40 goals in three years at Anfield isn’t exactly atrocious, and while a cumulative xG differential of -8.7 in the Premier League throughout that time might highlight his flaws as a finisher, it also shows that he gets into positions where he can make a greater impact if he were to show more composure.

Also, if a club were to sign the Uruguayan this summer, they’d be getting a player who’s coming into his prime footballing years (he turns 26 in two weeks’ time) and could still go on to enjoy a fruitful career at the highest level.

Nunez might’ve been regularly castigated in the British media since coming to Liverpool in 2022, but he’s also chipped in with several vital late goals for the Reds, along with vital contributions for his team on big occasions.

For instance, TNT Sports co-commentator Ally McCoist was lauding the 25-year-old for his ‘incredible‘ impact in setting up Harvey Elliott to score the winner away to Paris Saint-Germain in March.

The Uruguayan’s future at Anfield might be shrouded in doubt, but if he is to move on to pastures new ths summer, the club should be able to bank a tidy sum from selling him, especially if interest from several suitors were to trigger a bidding war.