Insider backs Liverpool to make ‘big money’ move for 26y/o who ‘ticks a lot of boxes for Slot’

Liverpool have been tipped to make a ‘big money’ move for a potentially ‘explosive’ Serie A forward this summer.

The Reds’ attacking options could be in for a substantial overhaul in the coming weeks and months, with The Athletic reporting on Tuesday that FSG would be willing to entertain offers for Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa.

The future of Luis Diaz has also been a talking point after reports that Al-Nassr could be about to come forward with an offer of around €85m (£71.6m) for the 28-year-old.

If a few of Liverpool’s attackers are to depart this summer, then we can expect one or two to be brought in as immediate replacements, and one insider has namechecked a plausible transfer target for Arne Slot’s side.

Liverpool tipped for potential summer raid for Rafael Leao

Speaking to Football Insider, ex-Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown (who remains well-connected within the game) said: “Rafael Leao is a name I’ve heard mentioned in connection with Liverpool.

“He was very impressive in the Nations League game when Portugal beat Spain. In his good moments, he can explode past the full-back and cause real issues, and he can be lethal. There’s not many players like that.

“The question I would have is how often he does that and how consistent he is. There are parts of his game which are a bit scruffy and ragged, and that’s something he needs to work on, but Liverpool will know that and their scouts have been watching him to make their minds up.

“He ticks a lot of boxes for Slot because he has got that explosive burst of pace and he’s very direct in his play, so he would fit in well there. We know he wants to add more attackers to his side, and he’s one on the list. Just watch this space, because he could make that move to Liverpool even if he costs them big money.”

Leao could bring excitement but Liverpool don’t need him at present

Italian outlet Tuttomercatoweb claimed last week that Anfield chiefs had made contact with AC Milan regarding a possible move for Leao, although the ever-reliable Fabrizio Romano countered that he wasn’t aware of any ‘concrete negotiations or talks’ at that point.

In the meantime, the forward (who turns 26 today) helped Portugal to UEFA Nations League glory with an impressive substitute outing in the final against Spain, winning seven duels and completing one dribble (Sofascore), although a lowly pass success rate of 63% supports Brown’s claim about his ‘scruffy and ragged’ play.

The evidence is there to support the theory that he’s a dynamic winger with an aptitude for leaving opposition defenders in his wake. As per FBref, he ranked among the top 5% of positional peers in Europe’s five main leagues last season for successful take-ons per game (2.83), and he was also in the 79th percentile for progressive carries per 90 minutes (4.74).

The one true barometer of any great forward, though, is their goal output. On that front, Leao racked up a respectable 12 goals and 13 assists in 2024/25 and has netted 55 times in 198 Serie A appearances – decent numbers, but not those which suggest that he’d be a major upgrade on Cody Gakpo and Diaz.

What happens with the Colombian could determine whether or not Liverpool seriously push for the AC Milan winger. As of now there’s no need to splash out on the 26-year-old, but if the Reds’ number 7 were to be lured to the Saudi Pro League, that could change the perception among the Anfield powerbrokers considerably.

It still feels more likely that LFC will strengthen at centre-forward than out wide this summer, especially after reports from Florian Plettenberg today that they remain in the race for Hugo Ekitike, whose proposed move to Chelsea has collapsed.

However, things can turn on a sixpence during the transfer window, so don’t rule out a formal approach for Leao just yet!