The Athletic: Liverpool will ‘listen to bids for’ trio who made 90 appearances combined last term

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images/Getty Images For The Premier League)

A few Liverpool players could potentially be on the chopping block this summer as Arne Slot begins to forge his own imprint on the squad at Anfield.

Two significant departures have already been confirmed, with Trent Alexander-Arnold completing a contentious move to Real Madrid and Caoimhin Kelleher leaving for Brentford, and it seems likely that there’ll be further exits before the end of August.

Some of those could be high-profile names, with Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr weighing up a possible approach for Luis Diaz despite the Reds insisting that they’ve no intention of selling the Colombian, but they might be more amenable towards parting with some of his teammates.

Liverpool open to selling three first-team players this summer

In the latest instalment of the Transfer DealSheet for The Athletic (published on Tuesday morning), Gregg Evans named three Liverpool players who could potentially be up for grabs this summer.

The report mentions that the Premier League champions will ‘listen to bids for’ Kostas Tsimikas, Darwin Nunez and Federico Chiesa, who between them made 90 appearances altogether in the 2024/25 season but racked up only 18 Premier League starts combined.

Liverpool should be able to command decent fees for that trio if sold

There appears to be a recognition among the Anfield hierarchy that the aforementioned trio aren’t favourites of Slot and could all recoup decent fees in this summer’s transfer window, particularly if a bidding war were to ensue between multiple clubs.

The ongoing pursuit of Milos Kerkez would seem to indicate that Tsimikas isn’t part of the Liverpool head coach’s long-term plans, with the Greek left-back never truly displacing Andy Robertson in the starting XI.

At 29, his peak footballing years may be behind him, but he could easily play on for the best part of a decade and has still accured plenty of high-level experience for the Reds despite being largely a backup player, so there’s no reason why LFC couldn’t reap somewhere in the region of £15m-£20m from selling him this summer.

Chiesa is someone we’d like to see getting at least another year at Anfield, having seen his first season on Mersyside hampered by fitness problems. A proper summer break should hopefully enable him to hit the ground running for the 2025/26 campaign, if given the opportunity to do so.

Nunez’s Liverpool story could viably be ending soon, though, amid reports that he’s open to joining Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Hilal, who’ve already initiated contact with his agents.

Despite a poor season in which he netted only seven times, the striker’s 40-goal haul across three years with the Reds shows that there’s a decent goalscorer in there somewhere. Also, with the Uruguayan turning 26 this month, LFC should be able to command a sizeable fee for a player who’s entering the theoretical prime of a footballer’s career.

With the Merseysiders seemingly setting out their stall regarding those three players, that could be an open invitation for prospective suitors to pounce, and we imagine that the trio should fetch plenty of interest this summer…but they must only be sold for a fair price and not simply bundled out the door for convenience.