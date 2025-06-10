Andy Robertson drops huge Liverpool transfer hint as one move ‘could potentially be done’

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Andy Robertson has appeared to drop a significant transfer hint regarding the possibility of one prospective incoming at Anfield.

The Scotland captain has effectively locked down the left-back berth in Liverpool’s starting XI for the past eight seasons, although he could face increasingly stern competition for his place in the team if the Reds sign Milos Kerkez this summer.

Fabrizio Romano has said in recent days that a move for the Bournemouth defender is ‘proceeding in the right direction’ and added (via his YouTube channel) that Anfield chiefs are set to meet with their Cherries counterparts in the coming week to try and ‘close the deal’.

Robertson drops Kerkez transfer hint

During his involvement on international duty this week, Robertson didn’t shirk a question about the rumours involving Kerkez, and while he appeared to hint at the likelihood of that deal coming off, he isn’t showing any sign of feeling threatened by the 21-year-old’s prospective arrival on Merseyside.

The Liverpool left-back told BBC Scotland: “We’re not daft. It looks as if a deal could potentially be done, but until that is done, I’ve not even given that a second thought. I back myself. I’ve got confidence in my own ability and that drives me forward.

“I’ve had eight fantastic years at Liverpool in terms of winning trophies and being a mainstay in the team, which I’m incredibly proud of.

“I’m not getting any younger. I can’t change my age, but I still believe I’ve got a lot to give and that’s what I focus on. I focus on myself – you can’t focus on other people or who you’re competing with.”

Would Kerkez immediately displace Robertson in Liverpool’s line-up?

Robertson’s comment of “until that is done” appears to be a strong hint that Liverpool will ultimately sign Kerkez, and it also seemed telling that he talked up his own ability and his belief that he still has plenty to contribute at Anfield.

The 31-year-old didn’t have his best season for the Reds in 2024/25, contributing only two assists and struggling to replicate the bombastic impact of previous years,but he’s still a hugely experienced professional with the sort of elite mentality that every dressing room needs.

Just as the Scot had to bide his time for a few months before dislodging Alberto Moreno in the starting XI in his first year on Merseyside, the prospective signing of the Bournemouth defender won’t automatically signal an immediate changing of the guard at left-back.

Even if Robertson is phased out for Kerkez, though, he could still be a crucial presence behind the scenes and in terms of squad depth, similar to James Milner towards the latter end of his time at Liverpool before leaving for Brighton two years ago.

Where the Hungarian’s arrival would leave Kostas Tsimikas is another question, with The Athletic reporting on Tuesday that FSG will ‘listen to bids’ for the 29-year-old, whose game-time would realistically be very limited at Anfield if his Cherries counterpart were to join the Reds.

The Scotland captain’s comments appear to represent a strong hint that Bournemouth’s number 3 could soon be on his way to Merseyside, and his absence from Hungary duty this week due to ‘private reasons’ also seems telling…